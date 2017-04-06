Future, Big Sean and Migos to play Summerfest

Future, Big Sean and Migos will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater at Summerfest on Saturday, July 8. This is the ninth headliner Summerfest has announced for its 50th anniversary event.

Future is a rapper, singer, songwriter and producer. Among his hit singles are “Jumpman,” “Magic” and “Turn on the Lights.” He wrote YC’s “Racks” and has collaborated with Miley Cyrus, Drake, Rihanna and Pharell Williams, among others.

Rapper Big Sean has released a number of top hits since 2011, including “One Man Can Change the World” featuring Kanye West and John Legend, “Blessings” featuring Drake and Kanye and “Bounce Back.”

Hip-hop trio Migos includes members Offset, Quavo and Takeoff. Among their hit singles are “One Time,” “Look at My Dab” and “Bad & Boujee.” The group’s second album, Culture, was released in January.

V100.7 is presenting the show. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 21 at noon at Ticketmaster.com.

Other previously announced artists that will perform at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater at Summerfest this year include:

Red Hot Chili Peppers, June 28

Luke Bryan, June 29

Zac Brown Band, July 1

P!nk, July 2

The Chainsmokers, July 4

Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, July 5 and 6

Dierks Bentley, July 7

American Family Insurance Amphitheater acts for June 30 and July 9 have yet to be announced.