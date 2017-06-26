BizTimes Milwaukee wins national business journalism awards

Earns six in Alliance of Area Business Publishers competition

June 26, 2017, 1:39 PM

BizTimes Milwaukee took home six awards in the annual Alliance of Area Business Publishers Editorial Excellence Awards competition. The awards were presented over the weekend at the annual AABP summer conference, held in Dallas.

There were 483 entries from 43 publications in the competition.

BizTimes Milwaukee reporter Arthur Thomas won a silver award in the “Best Recurring Feature” category, for medium-sized publications, for his Made In Milwaukee feature, which appears often in the BizTimes Milwaukee magazine.

Judges’ comments: “This column manages to feature a wonderfully eclectic mix of stories while also remaining nicely thematic as it introduces readers to local companies both well-known and under the radar.”

BizTimes Milwaukee editor Andrew Weiland won a silver award in the “Best Bylined Commentary” category for medium-sized publications.

Judges’ comments: “Weiland is refreshingly direct, articulate and succinct in essays that explore for his readers such complex topics as the economic disparities between Milwaukee’s white and minority communities and the tremendous highway funding challenges facing the state of Wisconsin. His tight, bright copy serves as a strong model for all columnists.”

Former BizTimes Milwaukee reporter Ben Stanley won a silver award in the “Best Body of Work, Single Writer” category, for medium-sized publications.

Judges’ comments: “An interesting trend story about wealthy foreign executives who travel to Milwaukee for health care and a reworking of Milwaukee County’s service for the mentally ill are highlights. Readable health care stories that rise above the jargon.”

BizTimes Milwaukee received two AABP awards for the design of the Aug. 8, 2016 cover story on The Evolution of Milwaukee’s Private Clubs.

BizTimes Milwaukee art director Shelly Tabor received a bronze award in the “Best Front Page: Newspaper” category for the design of the Aug. 8, 2016 cover story on The Evolution of Milwaukee’s Private Clubs, which was written by managing editor Molly Dill.

Judges’ comments: “Clever use of familiar visual and typographic elements quickly communicates the subject matter. This is a simple, direct, smart combination of the textured jacket, pocket square, typography and typographic flourishes that all reinforce the perceived idea of private clubs. Using the red from the pocket square in the crest is a nice touch.”

Tabor also won a bronze award in the “Best Feature Layout: Newspaper” category for The Evolution of Milwaukee’s Private Clubs story.

Judges’ comments: “This entry begins with an appropriate pocket square in a tweed jacket, setting the tone for the rich display of graphics and color combinations. Along with appropriate typography, the colors royal blue, khaki and oxblood red, create the perfect aesthetic, mirroring the experience of walking into an exclusive social club.”

The WisconsinBiz publication, created by BizTimes Milwaukee staff, received a silver award in the “Best Ancillary Publication” category for medium-sized publications.

Judges’ comments: “An ambitious publication that looks at an entire state and its internal business districts, this entry succeeds due to deep reporting and deep local knowledge of the state’s economy. Great diversity of local photos, writing is strong and concise, and stories from each region are unique.”

Earlier this year, BizTimes Milwaukee won three Milwaukee Press Club journalism awards.

