Best Version Media LLC

19335 Janacek Court, Brookfield

bestversionmedia.com

Founded: 2007

Industry: Print media

Employees: 70

2016 annual revenue: Not disclosed

For the past three years, Brookfield-based Best Version Media has maintained a 380 percent growth rate. Since 2015, the company has grown its revenue 182 percent and its employee count nearly 149 percent.

Best Version Media CEO Dave Durand

Best Version Media is a worldwide publishing company that began in 2007 with five metropolitan Milwaukee publications. Today, Best Version has nearly 500 community-oriented publications throughout the world, including in all 50 states and all Canadian provinces. They serve as communication tools for neighborhoods, homeowners associations and businesses.

According to Dave Durand, chief executive officer, the company has added 203 magazines and increased readership levels by more than 1.5 million since January 2016.

More than anything, Best Version credits its success to the employees who work at the company, Durand said.

Best Version Media provides employees unlimited vacation time, flexible scheduling, health care coverage, and also offers an on-site fitness center at its corporate headquarters.

The vacation policy allows full-time employees to take as much paid time off as they need in order to recharge or spend time with family, as long as they meet deadlines and produce results, Durand said.

The policy allows employees to work from remote locations, and start and end work at a time that’s convenient for them.

Best Version employs 70 full-time employees at its Brookfield headquarters, and also contracts with more than 1,500 employees across the world to produce its magazines.

Worldwide, Best Version boasts a readership of more than 4.5 million people.

Locally, Best Version produces publications for Brookfield, Whitefish Bay, Bayside, River Hills, Pewaukee, Delafield, Waukesha, Elm Grove, Muskego and others.

