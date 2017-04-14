BelAir Cantina to split grand opening sales at The Corners with Wilson Center

Fifty percent of the new location's food sales will support the arts

by

April 14, 2017, 10:37 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/general-news/belair-cantina-to-split-grand-opening-sales-at-the-corners-with-wilson-center/

The BelAir Cantina restaurant at The Corners of Brookfield will donate 50 percent of its food sales to the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts during its grand opening weekend, April 21-April 23.

BelAir Cantina will offer outdoor seating.

BelAir Cantina at The Corners of Brookfield.

The Wilson Center, located at 19805 W. Capitol Drive in Brookfield, holds various art events and offers art education programs and classes.

“We are proud of the work we do in our community and we feel tremendously fortunate when a business like Belair wants to work with us,” Nichole Cooper, The Wilson Center vice president of marketing and communications said. “It is a wonderful validation that our work is recognized by the community.”

Toro, Toro, Toro, Belair’s parent restaurant group, chose to partner with the center because funding for the arts is declining.

“When we open a new location, we look for an outstanding nonprofit in the local community to support,” Anne Kalmer Cainion, director of philanthropy and community relations said. “There is something for everyone at the Wilson Center and at BelAir, there is also something for everyone on our menu.”

The restaurant group, owned by Leslie Montemurro, Kristyn Eitel and Scott Johnson, first partnered with a local nonprofit last year when it opened the BelAir Cantina location at Drexel Town Square in Oak Creek. After its grand opening, the restaurant donated $15,000 — half of its food sales — to the Oak Creek Lion’s Club.

The group hopes to, at least, match that amount for the Wilson Center, Kalmer Cainon said. The Wilson Center will use the donation for Starry Nights, its free outdoor concert series and to fund scholarships for its art camp, The Art of Nature.

The BelAir Cantina restaurant at The Corners of Brookfield will donate 50 percent of its food sales to the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts during its grand opening weekend, April 21-April 23.

BelAir Cantina will offer outdoor seating.

BelAir Cantina at The Corners of Brookfield.

The Wilson Center, located at 19805 W. Capitol Drive in Brookfield, holds various art events and offers art education programs and classes.

“We are proud of the work we do in our community and we feel tremendously fortunate when a business like Belair wants to work with us,” Nichole Cooper, The Wilson Center vice president of marketing and communications said. “It is a wonderful validation that our work is recognized by the community.”

Toro, Toro, Toro, Belair’s parent restaurant group, chose to partner with the center because funding for the arts is declining.

“When we open a new location, we look for an outstanding nonprofit in the local community to support,” Anne Kalmer Cainion, director of philanthropy and community relations said. “There is something for everyone at the Wilson Center and at BelAir, there is also something for everyone on our menu.”

The restaurant group, owned by Leslie Montemurro, Kristyn Eitel and Scott Johnson, first partnered with a local nonprofit last year when it opened the BelAir Cantina location at Drexel Town Square in Oak Creek. After its grand opening, the restaurant donated $15,000 — half of its food sales — to the Oak Creek Lion’s Club.

The group hopes to, at least, match that amount for the Wilson Center, Kalmer Cainon said. The Wilson Center will use the donation for Starry Nights, its free outdoor concert series and to fund scholarships for its art camp, The Art of Nature.

Comments

  1. Jeff Dowhen says:
    April 14, 2017 at 12:53 pm

    BelAir is great for helping the community. Let’s not forget when they had the TSU360 taco on their menu which funded the incredible Wauwatosa Skatepark. Good peeps.

    Reply Report comment

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Should the government ban airlines from overbooking flights?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Izzy is Busy

Bonilla plans major upgrades at Mitchell

Subscribe

  • Aerotropolis efforts continue with launch of new development plan

    Real Estate & Development

    by Corrinne Hess

    April 3, 2017

    In 2013, the Wyndham Milwaukee Airport Hotel & Convention Center was demolished to make way for the first phase of…

  • Blair is everywhere

    Williams one of area’s most active developers

    by Corrinne Hess

    From his desk on the 12th floor of The CityCenter at 735 in downtown Milwaukee, developer Blair Williams has a clear view of…

  • Game plan

    CARW partnering with UW to recruit athletes

    by Corrinne Hess

    Like most successful college athletes, Mike Kleber had dreams of going pro. But four knee surgeries in three years cut his…

More Stories

More BizInsights

A business owner’s path to financial independence
A business owner’s path to financial independence

Where are you on the path to financial freedom?

by Joel Nettesheim

Compliance, straight up
Compliance, straight up

Supply chain compliance: What importers and exporters should know

by Robert Gardenier

When It comes to 831(b) captives, look beyond the headlines
When It comes to 831(b) captives, look beyond the headlines

Used appropriately, captive insurance can provide great benefits

by Brad Reitzner

M.E. Dey and Co. – Serving Wisconsin for 110 years
M.E. Dey and Co. – Serving Wisconsin for 110 years

Some business best practices never change

by Robert Gardenier

Wellness Summit recap: Fighting opioid addiction
Wellness Summit recap: Fighting opioid addiction

At least half of opioid-related deaths involve prescription medication abuse

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

MMAC World Trade Assn Wisc International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-5:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

04/19/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

IBAW hosts Congressman Glenn Grothman -“Washington Update”
Wisconsin Club

04/21/20177:00 am-9:00 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

Eight Things You Need to Know About WI Sales & Use Tax
WICPA Training Center

04/25/20177:30 am-10:00 am

Business Health Care Group's Spring Learning Event
Briggs & Stratton Auditorium

04/26/20178:00 am-10:30 am