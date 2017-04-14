BelAir Cantina to split grand opening sales at The Corners with Wilson Center

The BelAir Cantina restaurant at The Corners of Brookfield will donate 50 percent of its food sales to the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts during its grand opening weekend, April 21-April 23.

The Wilson Center, located at 19805 W. Capitol Drive in Brookfield, holds various art events and offers art education programs and classes.

“We are proud of the work we do in our community and we feel tremendously fortunate when a business like Belair wants to work with us,” Nichole Cooper, The Wilson Center vice president of marketing and communications said. “It is a wonderful validation that our work is recognized by the community.”

Toro, Toro, Toro, Belair’s parent restaurant group, chose to partner with the center because funding for the arts is declining.

“When we open a new location, we look for an outstanding nonprofit in the local community to support,” Anne Kalmer Cainion, director of philanthropy and community relations said. “There is something for everyone at the Wilson Center and at BelAir, there is also something for everyone on our menu.”

The restaurant group, owned by Leslie Montemurro, Kristyn Eitel and Scott Johnson, first partnered with a local nonprofit last year when it opened the BelAir Cantina location at Drexel Town Square in Oak Creek. After its grand opening, the restaurant donated $15,000 — half of its food sales — to the Oak Creek Lion’s Club.

The group hopes to, at least, match that amount for the Wilson Center, Kalmer Cainon said. The Wilson Center will use the donation for Starry Nights, its free outdoor concert series and to fund scholarships for its art camp, The Art of Nature.