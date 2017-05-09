Ambassador Hotel rebrands restaurant concepts

The Ambassador Hotel in Milwaukee announced today it will redesign its dining facilities and roll out new menu options in a rebranding of its restaurant concepts.

The hotel plans to convert its current restaurant, Envoy, into a new restaurant, called The Fitz, that will feature “bold, creative flavors” under the direction of chef Jason Gorman, according to a news release.

Gorman was brought on in March as the hotel’s culinary director after working as executive chef of the Milwaukee Art Museum.

The Fitz — named after author F. Scott Fitzgerald — will pay homage to the era in which the hotel was founded, according to the release. The restaurant will offer breakfast, lunch, dinner and Sunday brunch.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled about this next chapter for the Ambassador Hotel,” owner Rick Wiegand said. “Envoy will always have a special place in the hotel’s history and our hearts, but when we brought on our dynamic new chef, we knew we really wanted to take the opportunity to elevate the Ambassador’s culinary offerings within the community.”

Across the foyer from The Fitz will be a new bar, Gin Rickley, which will feature prohibition-inspired cocktails, an extensive craft beer selection and a separate menu featuring lunch, dinner and late-night dining, according to the release.

The Gin Rickey – a drink made from gin or bourbon, half of a lime, and carbonated water – was Fitzgerald’s favorite cocktail and the only drink mentioned by name in his novel, The Great Gatsby. It was also one of the featured cocktails on the Ambassador Hotel’s original menu.

“The Fitz evokes the emotion of nostalgia and class and is the inspiration for our new culinary vision,” Gorman said. “Gin Rickey is the perfect dining complement to the Fitz; what better way to begin your experience than with great conversation and a classic libation.”

Construction will be completed in phases over the next six weeks. The Envoy restaurant will close after brunch on Sunday, May 28, while Envoy Lounge will close at the end of the day on Saturday, June 10. Both will be reopened to the public in time for Summerfest, according to the release.

The hotel’s coffee shop, Cafe Deco, will offer a new pastry menu featuring the work of the hotel’s new pastry chef, Jennifer Gorman. It will also feature small plate breakfast and casual lunch fare menus.

Deco will also launch “Deco After Dark” events on select nights this summer, featuring wine by the glass, an eclectic appetizer pairing menu and live music, the release said.

Full food and beverage service will be available in Deco throughout the renovation process.