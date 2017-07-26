Wisconsin’s first quarter GDP growth leads Midwest

Wisconsin’s real gross domestic product (GDP) grew 2.1 percent during the first quarter, the highest growth rate among Midwest states and the fifth highest growth rate of the nation’s 50 states, according to data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Only Texas (3.9 percent), West Virginia (3.0 percent), New Mexico (2.8 percent) and Washington (2.7 percent) posted higher GDP growth rates that Wisconsin did during the first quarter, according to the report. Maryland and Idaho matched Wisconsin with the 2.1 percent GDP growth rate during the first quarter.

Here’s how Wisconsin compared to its Midwestern neighbors for first quarter GDP growth rate:

Wisconsin, 2.1 percent

Indiana, 1.8 percent

Michigan, 1.5 percent

Ohio, 1.4 percent

Illinois, 0.9 percent

Minnesota, -0.3 percent

Iowa, -3.2 percent

Read more economic data reports at the BizTracker page.