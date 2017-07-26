Wisconsin’s first quarter GDP growth leads Midwest

Only four states in U.S. posted greater increase

by

July 26, 2017, 12:21 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/biztracker/wisconsins-first-quarter-gdp-growth-leads-midwest/

Wisconsin’s real gross domestic product (GDP) grew 2.1 percent during the first quarter, the highest growth rate among Midwest states and the fifth highest growth rate of the nation’s 50 states, according to data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Economic indicators

Only Texas (3.9 percent), West Virginia (3.0 percent), New Mexico (2.8 percent) and Washington (2.7 percent) posted higher GDP growth rates that Wisconsin did during the first quarter, according to the report. Maryland and Idaho matched Wisconsin with the 2.1 percent GDP growth rate during the first quarter.

Here’s how Wisconsin compared to its Midwestern neighbors for first quarter GDP growth rate:

  • Wisconsin, 2.1 percent
  • Indiana, 1.8 percent
  • Michigan, 1.5 percent
  • Ohio, 1.4 percent
  • Illinois, 0.9 percent
  • Minnesota, -0.3 percent
  • Iowa, -3.2 percent

Read more economic data reports at the BizTracker page.

Wisconsin’s real gross domestic product (GDP) grew 2.1 percent during the first quarter, the highest growth rate among Midwest states and the fifth highest growth rate of the nation’s 50 states, according to data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Economic indicators

Only Texas (3.9 percent), West Virginia (3.0 percent), New Mexico (2.8 percent) and Washington (2.7 percent) posted higher GDP growth rates that Wisconsin did during the first quarter, according to the report. Maryland and Idaho matched Wisconsin with the 2.1 percent GDP growth rate during the first quarter.

Here’s how Wisconsin compared to its Midwestern neighbors for first quarter GDP growth rate:

  • Wisconsin, 2.1 percent
  • Indiana, 1.8 percent
  • Michigan, 1.5 percent
  • Ohio, 1.4 percent
  • Illinois, 0.9 percent
  • Minnesota, -0.3 percent
  • Iowa, -3.2 percent

Read more economic data reports at the BizTracker page.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

With Wisconsin's unemployment rate at 3.1% is your company having trouble filling job openings?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Help Wanted

Mid-year Economic Forecast

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Applying peanut butter cup wisdom to pharmacy benefits
Applying peanut butter cup wisdom to pharmacy benefits

Medical and pharmacy benefits should work together like peanut butter and chocolate

by Paul Nobile

Trump and taxes
Trump and taxes

Navigating the uncertainty

by Eric Trost

Health insurers’ role in fighting the opioid crisis
Health insurers’ role in fighting the opioid crisis

Health plans can and must play a big role in curbing this horrific trend

by Paul Nobile

Six manufacturing trends to watch
Six manufacturing trends to watch

These trends will continue to evolve and shape the way manufacturers do business

by Norm Roller

HSAs: A growing benefit for attracting and retaining employees
HSAs: A growing benefit for attracting and retaining employees

Why it’s worth considering integrating HSAs into the benefits mix

by Erin Murdock

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

08/16/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Futures Free From Violence: Trivia in the Park
Malone Park

08/17/201712:00 am

SVA Executive Briefing: The Power of Innovation
Embassy Suites Hotel

08/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Kata Practitioners Summit
Westmoor Country Club

09/19/20177:30 am-3:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

09/20/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm