Wisconsin sees both job growth and unemployment rate increase in September

DWD says private-sector employment set record

October 19, 2017, 1:12 PM

Wisconsin added 5,900 private sector jobs in September, but the state’s unemployment rate continued an upward trend that started in July, according to data released by the Department of Workforce Development.

The department said the job growth gave the state its highest private-sector employment level ever at a seasonally adjusted 2,543,200.

“With Wisconsin reaching all-time highs in total labor force and number of private sector jobs in September, we are more than ready to meet the workforce needs of current and future employers,” said Ray Allen, DWD secretary.

The private-sector job growth was primarily concentrated in construction, manufacturing, trade, transportation and warehousing and professional business services. Coming out of the summer tourism months, the leisure and hospitality sector last a seasonally adjusted 3,700 jobs. The sector saw a drop of 23,300 in its non-adjusted figure.

Total nonfarm payrolls increased by 8,600 with the addition of 2,700 government jobs, primarily at the state and local level.

The job growth data comes from the Current Employment Statistics or place of work survey, which is drawn from the responses of about 3.5 percent of employers. The survey data is often subject to revision and the initial report of August’s 5,200 job drop in private sector employment in the state was revised to a decline of 2,500 jobs.

The state has added 27,100 private sector jobs during the first nine months of the year.

The unemployment rate is generated from the Local Area Unemployment Statistics or place of residence survey. It is based on a monthly survey of 985 houses.

The household survey showed employment was essentially unchanged while the number of people classified as unemployed increased 3,000. As a result, the state’s unemployment rate increased from 3.4 to 3.5 percent. It was the third straight month the rate has increased for the state after it plummeted in the first half of the year.

Wisconsin’s most recent U-6 unemployment rate, which includes those included in the official rate plus those marginally attached to the workforce or employed part-time for economic reasons, was 7.2 percent for the 12 month ending in June.

That national rate for the same period was 9.2 percent and Wisconsin ranks in the middle-of-the-pack in the 12-state Midwest region. North Dakota has the lowest rate in the region at 5.7 percent while Illinois is the highest at 9.9 percent.

