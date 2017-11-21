Wisconsin GDP up 2.5 percent in second quarter

State's growth rate ranks 27th nationally, 4th in Midwest

by

November 21, 2017, 10:47 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/biztracker/wisconsin-gdp-up-2-5-percent-in-second-quarter/

Wisconsin’s real gross domestic product increased at a 2.5 percent annualized rate in the second quarter, an improvement from the 1 percent rate in the first quarter, according to data from the U.S. Department of Commerce.

Economic indicators

The state’s economy grew slower than the U.S. economy, which grew at a 2.8 percent rate during the second quarter.

The manufacturing sector contributed 0.44 percentage points to Wisconsin’s growth, the strongest of any sector in the state. The contribution was down, however, from the first quarter when manufacturing added almost 2.1 percentage points. Within manufacturing, nondurable goods contributed 0.32 points, down from 0.73 last quarter. The durable goods sector saw an even sharper drop from 1.35 points to 0.13.

The agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting sector was just behind manufacturing, adding 0.43 percentage points to growth. The sector’s contribution was up from just 0.04 in the first quarter.

Health care and social assistance saw an even strong positive trend, going from being a 0.12 point drag on growth in the first quarter to providing a 0.35 point boost during the second quarter.

Other sectors contributing at least 0.2 points to growth included both retail and wholesale trade, real estate, information, professional, scientific and technical services and administrative and waste management.

Finance and insurance was the biggest drag on the state’s economy, providing a 0.69 percentage point headwind. Construction was a 0.13 point drag while government and educational services were 0.06 and 0.04 point headwinds.

Wisconsin’s GDP growth ranked 27th in the country during the quarter. North Dakota had the strongest growth at 8.3 percent after ranking 47th in the first quarter. Iowa was last as its GDP declined by 0.7 percent.

Within the Midwest, Wisconsin’s GDP growth was fourth behind North Dakota, Michigan and Missouri. Illinois was just behind with a 2.2 percent growth rate and Ohio was sixth at 2 percent.

Wisconsin has averaged a growth rate of almost 1.4 percent and a mid-20s GDP growth ranking nationally since the start of 2016. Michigan leads the Midwest over the same period, averaging 2.8 percent growth, followed by Indiana at 2.35 percent, Minnesota at 2.2, and Ohio at 1.57. Wisconsin is fifth, followed by Illinois, Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and then North and South Dakota.

Read more economic data report at the BizTracker page.

Wisconsin’s real gross domestic product increased at a 2.5 percent annualized rate in the second quarter, an improvement from the 1 percent rate in the first quarter, according to data from the U.S. Department of Commerce.

Economic indicators

The state’s economy grew slower than the U.S. economy, which grew at a 2.8 percent rate during the second quarter.

The manufacturing sector contributed 0.44 percentage points to Wisconsin’s growth, the strongest of any sector in the state. The contribution was down, however, from the first quarter when manufacturing added almost 2.1 percentage points. Within manufacturing, nondurable goods contributed 0.32 points, down from 0.73 last quarter. The durable goods sector saw an even sharper drop from 1.35 points to 0.13.

The agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting sector was just behind manufacturing, adding 0.43 percentage points to growth. The sector’s contribution was up from just 0.04 in the first quarter.

Health care and social assistance saw an even strong positive trend, going from being a 0.12 point drag on growth in the first quarter to providing a 0.35 point boost during the second quarter.

Other sectors contributing at least 0.2 points to growth included both retail and wholesale trade, real estate, information, professional, scientific and technical services and administrative and waste management.

Finance and insurance was the biggest drag on the state’s economy, providing a 0.69 percentage point headwind. Construction was a 0.13 point drag while government and educational services were 0.06 and 0.04 point headwinds.

Wisconsin’s GDP growth ranked 27th in the country during the quarter. North Dakota had the strongest growth at 8.3 percent after ranking 47th in the first quarter. Iowa was last as its GDP declined by 0.7 percent.

Within the Midwest, Wisconsin’s GDP growth was fourth behind North Dakota, Michigan and Missouri. Illinois was just behind with a 2.2 percent growth rate and Ohio was sixth at 2 percent.

Wisconsin has averaged a growth rate of almost 1.4 percent and a mid-20s GDP growth ranking nationally since the start of 2016. Michigan leads the Midwest over the same period, averaging 2.8 percent growth, followed by Indiana at 2.35 percent, Minnesota at 2.2, and Ohio at 1.57. Wisconsin is fifth, followed by Illinois, Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and then North and South Dakota.

Read more economic data report at the BizTracker page.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

How much do you plan to spend on Christmas gifts this year?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The hot corridor

Momentum builds along I-94 between Milwaukee and Illinois

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Mental health at your fingertips (literally)
Mental health at your fingertips (literally)

Convenient access for non-emergency health issues

by Paul Nobile

Relying on solvency opinions
Relying on solvency opinions

Considerations for company boards

by Bryan Browning

Design inspiration: Brooks Stevens
Design inspiration: Brooks Stevens

Design driven by function will pay for itself many times over

by Sam Hochberg

Goodwill hunting
Goodwill hunting

Considering the fair value reporting impacts of FASB’s change to impairment testing

by Bryan Browning

If you own a business, you need a succession plan
If you own a business, you need a succession plan

Set your business up for continued success

by Mark Bruss

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel

11/30/20175:00 pm-8:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

12/13/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm