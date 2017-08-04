U.S. economy added 209,000 jobs in July

Unemployment rate ticks down

by

August 04, 2017, 1:33 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/biztracker/u-s-economy-added-209000-jobs-in-july/

The U.S. economy added 209,000 jobs in July, according to the latest data from the Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The U.S. unemployment rate in July was 4.3 percent, a slight improvement from 4.4 percent in June.

The labor force participation rate also improved slightly to 62.9 percent in July, up from 62.8 percent in June.

Earlier job growth numbers for May were revised down from 152,000 originally to 145,000, but June’s job growth numbers were revised upward from 220,000 originally to 231,000. Combined, the May and June job growth numbers were revised upward by 2,000 more than previously reported.

Employment growth has averaged 184,000 per month thus far this year, in line with the average monthly gain in 2016 of 187,000.

Read more economic data reports at the BizTracker page.

The U.S. economy added 209,000 jobs in July, according to the latest data from the Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The U.S. unemployment rate in July was 4.3 percent, a slight improvement from 4.4 percent in June.

The labor force participation rate also improved slightly to 62.9 percent in July, up from 62.8 percent in June.

Earlier job growth numbers for May were revised down from 152,000 originally to 145,000, but June’s job growth numbers were revised upward from 220,000 originally to 231,000. Combined, the May and June job growth numbers were revised upward by 2,000 more than previously reported.

Employment growth has averaged 184,000 per month thus far this year, in line with the average monthly gain in 2016 of 187,000.

Read more economic data reports at the BizTracker page.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Should the Legislature approve a $3 billion incentive package for Foxconn to build a plant in Wisconsin?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Help Wanted

Mid-year Economic Forecast

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Practicing innovation within your company
Practicing innovation within your company

Your employees are either innovative and creative, or they are not. Right?

by Jacob Peters

Applying peanut butter cup wisdom to pharmacy benefits
Applying peanut butter cup wisdom to pharmacy benefits

Medical and pharmacy benefits should work together like peanut butter and chocolate

by Paul Nobile

Trump and taxes
Trump and taxes

Navigating the uncertainty

by Eric Trost

Health insurers’ role in fighting the opioid crisis
Health insurers’ role in fighting the opioid crisis

Health plans can and must play a big role in curbing this horrific trend

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

08/16/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Futures Free From Violence: Trivia in the Park
Malone Park

08/17/201712:00 am

SVA Executive Briefing: The Power of Innovation
Embassy Suites Hotel

08/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Kata Practitioners Summit
Westmoor Country Club

09/19/20177:30 am-3:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

09/20/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm