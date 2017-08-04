The U.S. economy added 209,000 jobs in July, according to the latest data from the Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The U.S. unemployment rate in July was 4.3 percent, a slight improvement from 4.4 percent in June.

The labor force participation rate also improved slightly to 62.9 percent in July, up from 62.8 percent in June.

Earlier job growth numbers for May were revised down from 152,000 originally to 145,000, but June’s job growth numbers were revised upward from 220,000 originally to 231,000. Combined, the May and June job growth numbers were revised upward by 2,000 more than previously reported.

Employment growth has averaged 184,000 per month thus far this year, in line with the average monthly gain in 2016 of 187,000.

