Strong job market projected for region, state in Q3

ManpowerGroup survey shows employers plan to hire

by

June 13, 2017, 12:04 PM

Employers in the metro Milwaukee area and the state of Wisconsin as a whole expect to hire at a healthy pace during the third quarter, according to the latest quarterly ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey.

In the Milwaukee area, 22 percent of employers plan to increase staff levels during the third quarter, while 2 percent plan to decrease staff levels. That results in a 20 percent net employment outlook, the same as in the second quarter but down from 26 percent a year ago, according to the report.

For the state as a whole, 26 percent of employers plan to increase staff levels during the third quarter, while 4 percent plan to decrease staff levels. That results in a 22 percent net employment outlook, the sane as in the second quarter and down from 23 percent a year ago.

Nationally, 24 percent of employers plans to add to their workforce during the third quarter, while 4 percent plan to reduce staff. When seasonal variations are removed from the data, the national net employment outlook for the third quarter is 17 percent, the same as in the second quarter.

More than 11,000 employers in the U.S. participate in the ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey.

How they got there

Big wigs’ climb to the top

