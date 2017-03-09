State’s unemployment rate dips under 4 percent

Wisconsin economy added 5,800 private sector jobs in January

March 09, 2017, 1:00 PM

Wisconsin’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dipped to 3.9 percent in January, the first time it has been under 4 percent since January 2001.

BizTracker-Job-candidates-shutterstock_171112193The state unemployment rate was 4.1 percent in December.

Data released by the Department of Workforce Development Thursday showed the state added a seasonally adjusted total of 5,800 private sector jobs in January. That increase was not outside the margin of error for Current Employment Statistics survey.

The state added an estimated 5,100 people to its labor force, bringing the total to 3.12 million and pushing the labor force participation rate to 68.1 percent.

The state’s private sector job growth number for December was revised upward by 1,900 to 2,800 jobs. The state added 17,200 private sector jobs in 2016.

The also state touted new estimates showing Wisconsin has added 200,300 private sector jobs since December 2010.

“Under Governor Walker, Wisconsin’s economy is showing strength with its lowest unemployment rate and number of unemployed since 2001,” said Ray Allen, Department of Workforce Development Secretary. “In addition, Wisconsin is seeing both the highest number of people employed and the highest number of jobs ever when compared to updated monthly estimates. Today’s numbers demonstrate that Wisconsin’s focus and investments in workforce development are paying off for both job seekers and employers across the state.”

The department also said initial unemployment claims ended 2016 at their lowest level since 1988 and continuing unemployment claims were at their lowest point since 1973.

Read more economic data reports on the BizTracker page.

