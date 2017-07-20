State loses private sector jobs for second month in a row

Wisconsin lost private sector jobs in June, the second month in a row, but the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate held steady at 3.1 percent, the lowest since October of 1999, according to the latest U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data released by the state Department of Workforce Development.

The state lost 900 private sector jobs during June, according to preliminary estimates, the report said.

In addition, private sector job losses in the state in May were higher than originally estimated, the report said. The state lost 2,600 private sector jobs in May, up from the original estimate of 1,700.

Despite the last two months of private sector job losses, the state has posted healthy private sector job growth so far in 2017. For the first half of the year the state has added 16,600 private sector jobs.

“Wisconsin is moving along a path of economic growth, demonstrated by record levels of employment, an increasing labor force participation rate, the lowest unemployment rate in 17 years and significant year-over-year job gains,” said DWD Secretary Ray Allen.

