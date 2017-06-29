Mitchell International traffic up 1.2% in May

Busier airport attracting more flights

by

June 29, 2017, 11:17 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/biztracker/mitchell-international-traffic-up-1-2-in-may/

Passenger traffic at Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee rose 1.2 percent in May to 577,385, up from 570,643 passengers in May of 2016, the airport reported today.

Mitchell International Airport. – Curtis Waltz (www.aerialscapes.com) photo.

American Airlines and Frontier Airlines added the most domestic passengers in May, the airport said. International traffic was up by more than 2,000 passengers due to new nonstop Volaris service to Guadalajara, Mexico.

For the first five months of the year, passenger traffic at Mitchell International is up 2.3 percent to 2.8 million.

About 6.8 million passengers traveled through Milwaukee’s General Mitchell International Airport in 2016, up 3.2 percent from 2015.

The increased traffic at the airport is attracting additional service from airlines. Allegiant announced recently that it would enter the Milwaukee market and provide nonstop service from here to Phoenix and several destinations in Florida. Alaska Airlines recently launched direct service from Milwaukee to Portland, Oregon. In May, Southwest Airlines announced it would add service from Milwaukee to Nashville and from Milwaukee to Cleveland.

“A great lineup of new flights is available to MKE travelers, thanks to air service announcements we have made in recent weeks,” County Executive Chris Abele said.

Read more economic data reports at the BizTracker page.

Passenger traffic at Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee rose 1.2 percent in May to 577,385, up from 570,643 passengers in May of 2016, the airport reported today.

Mitchell International Airport. – Curtis Waltz (www.aerialscapes.com) photo.

American Airlines and Frontier Airlines added the most domestic passengers in May, the airport said. International traffic was up by more than 2,000 passengers due to new nonstop Volaris service to Guadalajara, Mexico.

For the first five months of the year, passenger traffic at Mitchell International is up 2.3 percent to 2.8 million.

About 6.8 million passengers traveled through Milwaukee’s General Mitchell International Airport in 2016, up 3.2 percent from 2015.

The increased traffic at the airport is attracting additional service from airlines. Allegiant announced recently that it would enter the Milwaukee market and provide nonstop service from here to Phoenix and several destinations in Florida. Alaska Airlines recently launched direct service from Milwaukee to Portland, Oregon. In May, Southwest Airlines announced it would add service from Milwaukee to Nashville and from Milwaukee to Cleveland.

“A great lineup of new flights is available to MKE travelers, thanks to air service announcements we have made in recent weeks,” County Executive Chris Abele said.

Read more economic data reports at the BizTracker page.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Do you think Taiwan-based Foxconn will build a plant in southeastern Wisconsin?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

No limits hiring

Capitalize on everyone’s abilities

Subscribe

  • Building strong blocks

    Socially responsible investors fund rent-to-own program

    by Molly Dill

    June 26, 2017

    Michael Williams has been a CNC machinist for several years, but it wasn’t until he started the CNC machining program at…

  • Agro BioSciences’ microbial tech drew big buyer

    Third Wave Bioactives spins off

    by Molly Dill

    When Wauwatosa-based Agro BioSciences Inc. was acquired for $75 million May 1, it had only been in business four years. The…

More Stories

More BizInsights

HSAs: A growing benefit for attracting and retaining employees
HSAs: A growing benefit for attracting and retaining employees

Why it’s worth considering integrating HSAs into the benefits mix

by Erin Murdock

Will Trump impose quotas on imports?
Will Trump impose quotas on imports?

Curtailing benefits under free trade agreements loom as Trump investigates national security of imports

by Robert Gardenier

Five things you never knew about disability insurance
Five things you never knew about disability insurance

Disability benefits could be an important gap in your benefit offerings

by Paul Nobile

Plan today, be prepared for tomorrow
Plan today, be prepared for tomorrow

Explore the importance of succession planning for small businesses

by George Vranes

Nonprofits need cybersecurity, too
Nonprofits need cybersecurity, too

If you collect it, you have to protect it

by Tom Kaczmarek

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Paranet Roundtable Discussion: Mentoring Programs
The Paranet Group Headquarters

06/29/20178:00 am-11:00 am

Midwest Association of Rail Shippers Summer Meeting
Grand Geneva Resort

07/10/2017-07/11/2017All Day

Metro Milwaukee SHRM Summer Outing and Open House
The Brown Bottle

07/11/20175:00 pm-8:00 pm

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

Biz Networking Event: Turn Conversations into Clients
Regus Offices

07/20/20176:00 pm-8:00 pm