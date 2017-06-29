Mitchell International traffic up 1.2% in May

Passenger traffic at Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee rose 1.2 percent in May to 577,385, up from 570,643 passengers in May of 2016, the airport reported today.

American Airlines and Frontier Airlines added the most domestic passengers in May, the airport said. International traffic was up by more than 2,000 passengers due to new nonstop Volaris service to Guadalajara, Mexico.

For the first five months of the year, passenger traffic at Mitchell International is up 2.3 percent to 2.8 million.

About 6.8 million passengers traveled through Milwaukee’s General Mitchell International Airport in 2016, up 3.2 percent from 2015.

The increased traffic at the airport is attracting additional service from airlines. Allegiant announced recently that it would enter the Milwaukee market and provide nonstop service from here to Phoenix and several destinations in Florida. Alaska Airlines recently launched direct service from Milwaukee to Portland, Oregon. In May, Southwest Airlines announced it would add service from Milwaukee to Nashville and from Milwaukee to Cleveland.

“A great lineup of new flights is available to MKE travelers, thanks to air service announcements we have made in recent weeks,” County Executive Chris Abele said.

Read more economic data reports at the BizTracker page.