Midwest economic growth slowed in June

Wisconsin remains top contributor to Chicago Fed region growth

by

July 31, 2017, 11:45 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/biztracker/midwest-economic-growth-slowed-in-june/

Economic growth in the five state region covered by the Chicago Federal Reserve slowed in June, but compared to the country as a whole the growth was stronger, according to the Chicago Fed’s latest Midwest Economy Index.

Economic indicators

The index registered at 0.42 for the region as a whole, down from 0.51 in May. A reading of zero indicates growth at historical averages. As in the previous month, June’s growth was driven primarily by the manufacturing and consumer sectors.

The relative MEI, which measures the region’s growth against the country as a whole, improved from 0.09 in May to 0.24 in June with improvement in the manufacturing sector leading the way.

Wisconsin continued to be the top contributor to the region’s MEI, despite a decline from 0.22 in May to 0.15 in June suggesting a slowdown in the state’s economic growth. The decline was seen in all four sectors included in the index but was led by a drop from 0.03 to zero in services.

Michigan and Illinois were the other top performers on the June index, both with readings of 0.12. Iowa registered a 0.03 and Indiana was at -0.01.

On the relative MEI, Illinois passed Wisconsin for the top spot, registering a reading of 0.15. Wisconsin was second at 0.13, down from 0.15 in May. Michigan was third at 0.08, followed by Iowa at -0.04 and Indiana at -0.08.

Wisconsin’s relative MEI saw an improvement in the manufacturing sector from 0.09 to 0.12, but that was not enough to overcome declines in service, construction and consumer sectors.

Read more economic data reports on the BizTracker page.

Economic growth in the five state region covered by the Chicago Federal Reserve slowed in June, but compared to the country as a whole the growth was stronger, according to the Chicago Fed’s latest Midwest Economy Index.

Economic indicators

The index registered at 0.42 for the region as a whole, down from 0.51 in May. A reading of zero indicates growth at historical averages. As in the previous month, June’s growth was driven primarily by the manufacturing and consumer sectors.

The relative MEI, which measures the region’s growth against the country as a whole, improved from 0.09 in May to 0.24 in June with improvement in the manufacturing sector leading the way.

Wisconsin continued to be the top contributor to the region’s MEI, despite a decline from 0.22 in May to 0.15 in June suggesting a slowdown in the state’s economic growth. The decline was seen in all four sectors included in the index but was led by a drop from 0.03 to zero in services.

Michigan and Illinois were the other top performers on the June index, both with readings of 0.12. Iowa registered a 0.03 and Indiana was at -0.01.

On the relative MEI, Illinois passed Wisconsin for the top spot, registering a reading of 0.15. Wisconsin was second at 0.13, down from 0.15 in May. Michigan was third at 0.08, followed by Iowa at -0.04 and Indiana at -0.08.

Wisconsin’s relative MEI saw an improvement in the manufacturing sector from 0.09 to 0.12, but that was not enough to overcome declines in service, construction and consumer sectors.

Read more economic data reports on the BizTracker page.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Should the Legislature approve a $3 billion incentive package for Foxconn to build a plant in Wisconsin?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Help Wanted

Mid-year Economic Forecast

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Practicing innovation within your company
Practicing innovation within your company

Your employees are either innovative and creative, or they are not. Right?

by Jacob Peters

Applying peanut butter cup wisdom to pharmacy benefits
Applying peanut butter cup wisdom to pharmacy benefits

Medical and pharmacy benefits should work together like peanut butter and chocolate

by Paul Nobile

Trump and taxes
Trump and taxes

Navigating the uncertainty

by Eric Trost

Health insurers’ role in fighting the opioid crisis
Health insurers’ role in fighting the opioid crisis

Health plans can and must play a big role in curbing this horrific trend

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

08/16/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Futures Free From Violence: Trivia in the Park
Malone Park

08/17/201712:00 am

SVA Executive Briefing: The Power of Innovation
Embassy Suites Hotel

08/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Kata Practitioners Summit
Westmoor Country Club

09/19/20177:30 am-3:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

09/20/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm