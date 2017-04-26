Metro Milwaukee’s March unemployment rate dips to 3.7%

Total employment in area up 2,100 year-over-year

April 26, 2017, 1:19 PM

The unemployment rate in the metro Milwaukee area was 3.7 percent in March, down from 4.7 percent year ago, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data released today by the state Department of Workforce Development. The local unemployment rate is not seasonally adjusted.

The total number of people employed in the Milwaukee area, which is seasonally adjusted, was up 2,100 in March compared to a year ago and up 4,000 compared to February. The area’s seasonally adjusted employment in March was 865,900, compared to 863,800 a year ago.

Of the metro areas in the state, the Madison area had the lowest unemployment rate, 2.6 percent, and had the largest increase of employment, rising 6,800 to 402,100, in March.

Every metro area in the state had a lower unemployment rate in March than a year ago. Madison’s was the lowest in the state. The Racine area’s, at 4.5 percent, was the highest of the state’s metro areas, but was down from 5.7 percent a year ago. Employment in Racine was down 600 in March from a year ago.

The Sheboygan area’s March unemployment rate was 3.0 percent, down from 3.9 percent a year ago. Employment in Sheboygan was up 1,000 from a year ago.

Statewide, Wisconsin’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in March was 3.4 percent, which is lower than the national rate of 4.5 percent, and is down from 4.1 percent a year ago.

BizTracker-Job-candidates-shutterstock_171112193

