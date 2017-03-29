Metro Milwaukee’s February unemployment rate dips to 4.5%

But total employment in area down year-over-year

by

March 29, 2017, 1:37 PM

The unemployment rate in the metro Milwaukee area was 4.5 percent in February, down from 4.8 percent a year ago, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data released today by the state Department of Workforce Development. The local unemployment rate is not seasonally adjusted.

However the total number of people employed in the metro area, which is seasonally adjusted, was down 2,300 in February compared to a year ago. The area’s seasonally adjusted employment in February was 861,400, compared to 863,700 in February of 2016.

Of the metro areas in the state, the Madison area had the largest gain in year-over-year employment, rising by 8,800 to 404,400.

Employment in Appleton rose 1,700, in Wausau employment rose 1,600 and in La Cross employment rose 1,400, on a seasonally adjusted basis.

Employment in Eau Claire was down by 1,100 and in Green Bay employment was down 600.

Statewide, employment rose by 28,200 in February to 2.95 million.

Five metro areas in the state had non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rates below four percent in February: Madison, 3.3 percent; Sheboygan, 3.7 percent; Fond du Lac, 3.8 percent; Oshkosh-Neenah, 3.8 percent; Appleton, 3.9 percent.

The state’s highest local unemployment rates in February were in Racine, 5.4 percent; and Janesville, 5.2 percent.

Each metro area in the state had a lower unemployment rate in February than a year ago, on a non-seasonally adjusted basis.

Read more economic data reports at the BizTracker page.

