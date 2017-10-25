Metro Milwaukee job growth led state in September

But region’s nonfarm employment down versus last year

by

October 25, 2017, 1:43 PM

Job growth in metro Milwaukee accounted for more than half of the 8,600 nonfarm jobs Wisconsin added in September, but the region’s seasonally adjusted employment total is still below the employment level at the same time last year, according to data from the Department of Workforce Development.

The metro Milwaukee area, which also includes Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington counties, added 4,400 nonfarm jobs from August to September, the largest increase of any metro area in the state.

The Current Employment Statistics or place of work data also showed the region’s nonfarm employment was down by 1,300 compared to last year. It was the third straight month employment levels were down from last year and fifth month that occurred this year.

Non-seasonally adjusted data showed employment was up 1,200 from September 2016 to September 2017. The data showed gains in manufacturing, wholesale trade, education and health services and leisure and hospitality. Professional, scientific and technical roles, finance and construction were areas showing year-over-year job losses.

The Local Area Unemployment Statistics, or place of residence data, showed good news for the region. The non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped from 4.3 percent last year to 3.4 percent this year.

The region’s labor force increased by 0.9 percent, continuing a four month trend of year-over-year increases. Employment was also up 1.83 percent, the fifth straight month where the year-over-year increase was more than 1 percent.

Read more economic data reports at the BizTracker page.

