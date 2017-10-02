Metro Milwaukee economy sags in August

Fewer indicators post gains

by

October 02, 2017, 12:35 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/biztracker/metro-milwaukee-economy-sags-in-august/

Weak job growth continues to hold back the metro Milwaukee economy, according to the latest report from the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce.

Economic indicators

Of the 22 available economic indicators tracked by the MMAC, only 11 posted year-over-year gains in August, the report states. That’s down from 15 improved indicators in July.

“A lackluster overall job trend in the metro area, cutting across a broad group of major industry sectors, set positive indicator totals down in August,” said Bret Mayborne, the MMAC’s economic research director. “On the positive side, manufacturing and unemployment indicators continued to show improvement from year-ago levels.”

Nonfarm employment in the metro area fell 0.4% in August vs. year-ago levels, to 866,600. August’s year-over-year job decline was the first recorded in the metro area in four months and contrasts with the 1.5% job gain posted nationally, over the same time period.

Both the construction, mining & natural resources and financial activities sectors posted the steepest job declines, down 4.3%, while the largest percentage increase was registered in the education & health services sector, up 1.8%.

Manufacturing indictors pointed upwards in August. Manufacturing jobs rose at a 0.9% pace (vs. one year ago), while earnings and hours indicators for manufacturing production workers registered solid year-over-year gains.

Unemployment indicators posted double-digit declines. The number of unemployed in the metro area fell 14.7% in August (vs. year-ago levels) to 33,200, following July’s 18.1% decrease (vs. July, 2016). New unemployment compensation claims fell 14.1% in August, to 2,840. The seasonally unadjusted unemployment rate for August was 3.9%, down 0.8 percentage points from levels posted one year ago. Metro Milwaukee’s rate ranks higher than that posted for Wisconsin (3.4%) but lower than the 4.5% figure posted nationally.

Both local housing and real estate indicators tracked by the MMAC posted August declines. Existing homes sales in the metro area fell 0.3%, to 1,746 and mortgages recorded in Milwaukee County declined 4.6%, to 2,477. August marks the first time since August, 2014 that both indicators declined in back-to-back months.

New-car registrations numbered 1,878 in August, a 6.7% fall from year-ago levels. August’s decline follows the 14.2% decrease recorded in July.

Read more economic data reports at the BizTracker page.

Weak job growth continues to hold back the metro Milwaukee economy, according to the latest report from the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce.

Economic indicators

Of the 22 available economic indicators tracked by the MMAC, only 11 posted year-over-year gains in August, the report states. That’s down from 15 improved indicators in July.

“A lackluster overall job trend in the metro area, cutting across a broad group of major industry sectors, set positive indicator totals down in August,” said Bret Mayborne, the MMAC’s economic research director. “On the positive side, manufacturing and unemployment indicators continued to show improvement from year-ago levels.”

Nonfarm employment in the metro area fell 0.4% in August vs. year-ago levels, to 866,600. August’s year-over-year job decline was the first recorded in the metro area in four months and contrasts with the 1.5% job gain posted nationally, over the same time period.

Both the construction, mining & natural resources and financial activities sectors posted the steepest job declines, down 4.3%, while the largest percentage increase was registered in the education & health services sector, up 1.8%.

Manufacturing indictors pointed upwards in August. Manufacturing jobs rose at a 0.9% pace (vs. one year ago), while earnings and hours indicators for manufacturing production workers registered solid year-over-year gains.

Unemployment indicators posted double-digit declines. The number of unemployed in the metro area fell 14.7% in August (vs. year-ago levels) to 33,200, following July’s 18.1% decrease (vs. July, 2016). New unemployment compensation claims fell 14.1% in August, to 2,840. The seasonally unadjusted unemployment rate for August was 3.9%, down 0.8 percentage points from levels posted one year ago. Metro Milwaukee’s rate ranks higher than that posted for Wisconsin (3.4%) but lower than the 4.5% figure posted nationally.

Both local housing and real estate indicators tracked by the MMAC posted August declines. Existing homes sales in the metro area fell 0.3%, to 1,746 and mortgages recorded in Milwaukee County declined 4.6%, to 2,477. August marks the first time since August, 2014 that both indicators declined in back-to-back months.

New-car registrations numbered 1,878 in August, a 6.7% fall from year-ago levels. August’s decline follows the 14.2% decrease recorded in July.

Read more economic data reports at the BizTracker page.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should the federal government end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Women leaders drive Milwaukee economic development organizations

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Breast cancer screenings
Breast cancer screenings

Twenty percent is just too high

by Paul Nobile

Safeguard your business from fraud
Safeguard your business from fraud

It’s important to be proactive about preventing fraud

by Melinda Toy

Making STUFF happen for the workforce of the future
Making STUFF happen for the workforce of the future

New BizTimes Milwaukee publication aids students in transition to careers in Wisconsin

by Dan Meyer

Know the facts on prostate cancer
Know the facts on prostate cancer

When it’s caught early, prostate cancer can be cured

by Paul Nobile

Take a stand against childhood obesity
Take a stand against childhood obesity

September is Childhood Obesity Awareness Month – Give kids a head start on good health

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Drive Manufacturing Summit
Harley-Davidson Museum

10/02/2017-10/04/20178:00 am-5:00 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

The Betty Brinn Children's Museum's Annual Gala
The Betty Brinn Children’s Museum

10/07/20176:00 pm-11:30 pm

TEMPO Milwaukee's Annual Leadership Event with Porter Gale
Pfister Hotel

10/12/20177:00 am-9:30 am

Celebrity Waiters Dinner - Featuring the Milwaukee Admirals
Wisconsin Club

10/18/201712:00 am