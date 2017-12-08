Metro Milwaukee economy gains steam

Positive economic indicators rose in October

by

December 08, 2017, 1:47 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/biztracker/metro-milwaukee-economy-gains-steam/

The Milwaukee area’s economy gained momentum in October with 16 of 23 economic indicators tracked by the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce (MMAC) improved, year-over-year, according to the latest MMAC report.

That was an improvement from September, when 14 of the 23 economic indicators posted gains.

Economic indicators

“The aggregate total of positive indicators reached its highest level in five months,” said Bret Mayborne, economic research director for the MMAC. “Metro Milwaukee’s overall job trend remains rather lackluster, but the pace of manufacturing employment growth has picked up in recent months.”

Nonfarm employment in the area averaged 871,000 in October, up 0.2 percent from a year ago.

Five of 10 major industry sectors posted year-over-year job increases in October. Manufacturing had the strongest increase at 2.2 percent. The financial activities markets had the biggest employment decline, at 3.4 percent.

The number of unemployed in the area fell 8,000 compared to a year ago, a 23.3 percent decline. As a result the unemployment rate for the metro area was 3.2 percent, down from 4.2  percent a year ago.

New car registrations in the area were up 8.3 percent, the first year-over-year increase in six months and only the second this year.

Read more economic data reports at the BizTracker page.

The Milwaukee area’s economy gained momentum in October with 16 of 23 economic indicators tracked by the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce (MMAC) improved, year-over-year, according to the latest MMAC report.

That was an improvement from September, when 14 of the 23 economic indicators posted gains.

Economic indicators

“The aggregate total of positive indicators reached its highest level in five months,” said Bret Mayborne, economic research director for the MMAC. “Metro Milwaukee’s overall job trend remains rather lackluster, but the pace of manufacturing employment growth has picked up in recent months.”

Nonfarm employment in the area averaged 871,000 in October, up 0.2 percent from a year ago.

Five of 10 major industry sectors posted year-over-year job increases in October. Manufacturing had the strongest increase at 2.2 percent. The financial activities markets had the biggest employment decline, at 3.4 percent.

The number of unemployed in the area fell 8,000 compared to a year ago, a 23.3 percent decline. As a result the unemployment rate for the metro area was 3.2 percent, down from 4.2  percent a year ago.

New car registrations in the area were up 8.3 percent, the first year-over-year increase in six months and only the second this year.

Read more economic data reports at the BizTracker page.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should workers be allowed to carry guns for protection?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Hiring helper

Montage Talent builds interviewing software empire

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Design inspiration: Timeless design principles
Design inspiration: Timeless design principles

Looking forward and back for examples of elegant simplicity

by Sam Hochberg

Don’t let holiday stress get the best of you
Don’t let holiday stress get the best of you

Planning ahead can help you head off the tension at the pass

by Paul Nobile

Set your business up for success
Set your business up for success

Our year-end checklist can help you prepare for a successful 2018

by Jim Flanagan

Taking a fact-based, data-driven approach to building effective employee retention programs
Taking a fact-based, data-driven approach to building effective employee retention programs

Retaining a motivated and engaged workforce is crucial to the success of Wisconsin manufacturers

by Thomas O'Rourke

Workplace stress? Try building resilience
Workplace stress? Try building resilience

Resilience increases a person’s ability to live a positive life

by Pauline Krutilla, CEAP

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Economic Trends Conference
Italian Community Center

01/19/20187:30 am-9:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

12/13/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Economic Trends Conference
Italian Community Center

01/19/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Coaching Leadership for a Lean Culture Transformation
Quad Graphics

03/06/20188:30 am-3:30 pm