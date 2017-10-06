Metro Milwaukee business leaders optimistic about fourth quarter

Most expect growth in sales, profits, hiring

October 06, 2017, 11:55 AM

Most leaders of Milwaukee area businesses are optimistic about the fourth quarter, according to the latest Business Outlook Survey from the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce.

Economic indicators

Of the Milwaukee area businesses surveyed, 69 percent expect fourth quarter sales gains, 63 percent expect fourth quarter profit gains and 53 percent say they plan to add employees during the fourth quarter.

“The level of optimism expressed by area businesses suggests continuing business growth through the remainder of 2017,” said Bret Mayborne, the MMAC’s economic research director. “The levels of optimism expressed across the board remain healthy, but have not improved over time, suggesting that while continuing growth is expected, accelerated gains are not likely in the near-term.”

The Business Outlook Survey, conducted by the MMAC, contains responses from 112 Milwaukee area firms, both large and small, employing a total of more than 34,800 people.

