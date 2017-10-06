Hurricanes hurt U.S. employment

But unemployment rate dipped in September

by

October 06, 2017, 1:06 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/biztracker/hurricanes-hurt-u-s-employment/

The U.S. economy lost 33,000 jobs in September as parts of the nation were devastated by hurricanes, according to the latest monthly employment report from the U.S. Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Hurricane Harvey hit Texas in late August and Hurricane Irma made landfall in Florida on Sept. 10.

“Our analysis suggests that the net effect of these hurricanes was to reduce the estimate of total nonfarm payroll employment for September,” the report states.

“In September, a sharp employment decline in food services and drinking places and below-trend growth in some other industries likely reflected the impact of Hurricanes Irma and Harvey,” said William Wiatrowski, acting commissioner of the BLS. “The storms caused large-scale evacuations and severe damage to many homes and businesses.”

The data does not include Puerto Rico or the U.S. Virgin Islands, so the economic impact of Hurricane Maria on those U.S. territories in not reflected in the report.

The U.S. unemployment rate in September was 4.2 percent, down from 4.4 percent in August.

Read more economic data reports at the BizTracker page.

The U.S. economy lost 33,000 jobs in September as parts of the nation were devastated by hurricanes, according to the latest monthly employment report from the U.S. Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Hurricane Harvey hit Texas in late August and Hurricane Irma made landfall in Florida on Sept. 10.

“Our analysis suggests that the net effect of these hurricanes was to reduce the estimate of total nonfarm payroll employment for September,” the report states.

“In September, a sharp employment decline in food services and drinking places and below-trend growth in some other industries likely reflected the impact of Hurricanes Irma and Harvey,” said William Wiatrowski, acting commissioner of the BLS. “The storms caused large-scale evacuations and severe damage to many homes and businesses.”

The data does not include Puerto Rico or the U.S. Virgin Islands, so the economic impact of Hurricane Maria on those U.S. territories in not reflected in the report.

The U.S. unemployment rate in September was 4.2 percent, down from 4.4 percent in August.

Read more economic data reports at the BizTracker page.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should the federal government end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Women leaders drive Milwaukee economic development organizations

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Ransomware: The new business nightmare
Ransomware: The new business nightmare

These cyberattacks are targeting both personal machines and business networks

by Brian Danzinger

5 best practices for successful product development and innovation
5 best practices for successful product development and innovation

Customer insight is critical to excellence

by David Vedder

Breast cancer screenings
Breast cancer screenings

Twenty percent is just too high

by Paul Nobile

Safeguard your business from fraud
Safeguard your business from fraud

It’s important to be proactive about preventing fraud

by Melinda Toy

Making STUFF happen for the workforce of the future
Making STUFF happen for the workforce of the future

New BizTimes Milwaukee publication aids students in transition to careers in Wisconsin

by Dan Meyer

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

The Betty Brinn Children's Museum's Annual Gala
The Betty Brinn Children’s Museum

10/07/20176:00 pm-11:30 pm

TEMPO Milwaukee's Annual Leadership Event with Porter Gale
Pfister Hotel

10/12/20177:00 am-9:30 am

How to Make Your Website Go “Ka-ching! Ka-ching! WBON/WWE
Radisson Hotel Milwaukee West

10/13/201712:00 am-10:30 am

Celebrity Waiters Dinner - Featuring the Milwaukee Admirals
Wisconsin Club

10/18/201712:00 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

10/18/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm