Hiring pace improves in U.S.

Employers added 222,000 jobs to the U.S. economy during June, according to the latest estimate from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics, released Friday.

In addition, previous hiring estimates for April and May were revised upward. The BLS says the U.S. economy added 207,000 jobs in April (up from the 174,000 preliminary estimate) and 152,000 in May (up from the 138,000 preliminary estimate).

The U.S. economy has added nearly 1.08 million jobs during the first half of 2017, an average of 179,833 per month. In all of 2016, the U.S. economy added 2.24 million jobs, an average of 187,000 a month.

The unemployment rate is the U.S. rose a bit in June to 4.4 percent, up from 4.3 percent in May, which was the lowest it has been since May of 2001, four months before the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

The labor force participation for the U.S. economy was 62.8 percent in June.

