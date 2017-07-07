Hiring pace improves in U.S.

Unemployment rate up a tad

by

July 07, 2017, 12:34 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/biztracker/hiring-pace-improves-in-u-s/

Employers added 222,000 jobs to the U.S. economy during June, according to the latest estimate from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics, released Friday.

In addition, previous hiring estimates for April and May were revised upward. The BLS says the U.S. economy added 207,000 jobs in April (up from the 174,000 preliminary estimate) and 152,000 in May (up from the 138,000 preliminary estimate).

The U.S. economy has added nearly 1.08 million jobs during the first half of 2017, an average of 179,833 per month. In all of 2016, the U.S. economy added 2.24 million jobs, an average of 187,000 a month.

The unemployment rate is the U.S. rose a bit in June to 4.4 percent, up from 4.3 percent in May, which was the lowest it has been since May of 2001, four months before the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

The labor force participation for the U.S. economy was 62.8 percent in June.

Read more economic data reports at the BizTracker page.

Employers added 222,000 jobs to the U.S. economy during June, according to the latest estimate from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics, released Friday.

In addition, previous hiring estimates for April and May were revised upward. The BLS says the U.S. economy added 207,000 jobs in April (up from the 174,000 preliminary estimate) and 152,000 in May (up from the 138,000 preliminary estimate).

The U.S. economy has added nearly 1.08 million jobs during the first half of 2017, an average of 179,833 per month. In all of 2016, the U.S. economy added 2.24 million jobs, an average of 187,000 a month.

The unemployment rate is the U.S. rose a bit in June to 4.4 percent, up from 4.3 percent in May, which was the lowest it has been since May of 2001, four months before the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

The labor force participation for the U.S. economy was 62.8 percent in June.

Read more economic data reports at the BizTracker page.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

How should the state address its transportation funding shortfall?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

No limits hiring

Capitalize on everyone’s abilities

Subscribe

  • Building strong blocks

    Socially responsible investors fund rent-to-own program

    by Molly Dill

    June 26, 2017

    Michael Williams has been a CNC machinist for several years, but it wasn’t until he started the CNC machining program at…

  • Agro BioSciences’ microbial tech drew big buyer

    Third Wave Bioactives spins off

    by Molly Dill

    When Wauwatosa-based Agro BioSciences Inc. was acquired for $75 million May 1, it had only been in business four years. The…

More Stories

More BizInsights

Six manufacturing trends to watch
Six manufacturing trends to watch

These trends will continue to evolve and shape the way manufacturers do business

by Norm Roller

HSAs: A growing benefit for attracting and retaining employees
HSAs: A growing benefit for attracting and retaining employees

Why it’s worth considering integrating HSAs into the benefits mix

by Erin Murdock

Will Trump impose quotas on imports?
Will Trump impose quotas on imports?

Curtailing benefits under free trade agreements loom as Trump investigates national security of imports

by Robert Gardenier

Five things you never knew about disability insurance
Five things you never knew about disability insurance

Disability benefits could be an important gap in your benefit offerings

by Paul Nobile

Plan today, be prepared for tomorrow
Plan today, be prepared for tomorrow

Explore the importance of succession planning for small businesses

by George Vranes

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Midwest Association of Rail Shippers Summer Meeting
Grand Geneva Resort

07/10/2017-07/11/2017All Day

Metro Milwaukee SHRM Summer Outing and Open House
The Brown Bottle

07/11/20175:00 pm-8:00 pm

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

WBDC Future Forum Series: Milwaukee
Embassy Suites Hotel

07/20/20173:00 pm-7:30 pm

Biz Networking Event: Turn Conversations into Clients
Regus Offices

07/20/20176:00 pm-8:00 pm