What’s in store for 2018?

Each year in January the Northern Trust Economic Trends breakfast provides attendees insight into what to expect in the new year.

The 2018 Economic Trends event will be held on Friday, January 19, from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Italian Community Center, 631 E. Chicago St., Milwaukee.

The speakers will include Michael Knetter, an economist who served as an advisor for presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton, and is now the president and chief executive officer of the University of Wisconsin Foundation. He will again provide his macroeconomic outlook for the new year. Knetter has been a featured speaker at the Northern Trust Economic Trends breakfast for several years.

The other speakers at the event will include:

Becky Frankiewicz , president of ManpowerGroup North America

, president of ManpowerGroup North America Nick Turkal , president and CEO of Aurora Health Care

, president and CEO of Aurora Health Care Brian Kobylinski, CEO of Jason Industries.

In addition to title sponsor Northern Trust, the Economic Trends breakfast is sponsored by Davis & Kuelthau. The supporting sponsor for the event is Bridgewood Advisors.

Each year about 500 people attend the Economic Trends breakfast.

In addition to the event, BizTimes Milwaukee does an annual economic trends report, which is distributed at the breakfast. Click here to see last January’s edition.