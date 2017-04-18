Waukesha County Business Alliance announces Top 10 Businesses of the Year

Awards program to be held June 9

April 18, 2017

The Waukesha County Business Alliance announced the winners of its annual Top 10 Businesses of the Year Awards.

Panel of Top 10 Businesses moderated by Andrew Weiland, editor of BizTimes Media

The 2016 Top 10 Businesses of the Year Award winners participate in a panel discussion at the program last year.

The annual awards program, sponsored by Spring Bank and Vrakas CPAs + Advisors, recognizes companies in southeastern Wisconsin that have shown consistent financial growth and demonstrate a commitment to good business practices through their employee relations, customer-focused commitment and community service involvement. BizTimes Media is the media partner for the program.

The 2017 Top 10 Businesses of the Year Awards winners are:

Best Version Media, Brookfield
Fairchild Equipment, based in Green Bay (with locations in Menomonee Falls and Racine)
Gross Automation, Brookfield
Lakeland Supply Inc., Waukesha
L.H. Krueger and Son Inc., Waukesha
Metal-Era Inc., Waukesha
OwnersEdge Inc., Brookfield
Prairie Financial Group, Oconomowoc
Ruekert & Mielke Inc., Waukesha
Winter, Kloman, Moter & Repp S.C., Brookfield

The #1 Business of the Year will be announced at the Top 10 Businesses of the Year Awards Luncheon, which will be held on Friday, June 9, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Country Springs Hotel, 2810 Golf Road, Waukesha.

Click here for more information or to register for the event.

