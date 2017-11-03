Nine area business leaders to share secrets to success at new event

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes to be held Dec. 7

November 03, 2017, 11:55 AM

Nine leaders from prominent southeastern Wisconsin companies and nonprofit organizations will each share 10 of their secrets to success at the 90 Ideas in 90 Minutes event, presented by BizTimes Media.

The new event, which is sponsored by Concordia University, will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7, at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. Click here to register.

The speakers will include:

  • Dr. Eve Hall, president and CEO – The Milwaukee Urban League
  • Jerry Jendusa, co-founder and partner – Stuck LLC
  • Vincent Lyles, president and CEO – Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee
  • Marsha Mather, owner – Laacke & Joys
  • Ugo Nwagbaraocha, president – Diamond Discs International
  • Marie O’Brien, president and CEO – EnterForce
  • Rick Schlesinger, executive vice president – Milwaukee Brewers
  • Vince Shiely, partner – Lubar & Co.

The speakers will share their secrets to success, vision, company and personal philosophies and initiatives – both big and small – that can be applied to any leader or business. This will be a fast-paced discussion. Each speaker will be given five minutes to share some key ideas and philosophies that they believe have helped their business or organization succeed, followed by 5 minutes of Q & A from the audience.

