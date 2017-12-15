Leaders share their best ideas

See summaries, videos of the presentations

by

December 15, 2017, 1:02 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/biztimes-event-news/leaders-share-their-best-ideas/

Nwagbaraocha

At the inaugural BizTimes Media 90 Ideas in 90 Minutes event, nine successful leaders of southeastern Wisconsin  businesses and nonprofit organizations each presented 10 ideas for individual and organizational success.

The speakers were:

Go to biztimes.com/90ideas for links to each speakers’ ideas, videos of their presentations and a photo gallery from the event.

The 90 Ideas in 90 Minutes event was sponsored by Concordia University Wisconsin.

Nwagbaraocha

At the inaugural BizTimes Media 90 Ideas in 90 Minutes event, nine successful leaders of southeastern Wisconsin  businesses and nonprofit organizations each presented 10 ideas for individual and organizational success.

The speakers were:

Go to biztimes.com/90ideas for links to each speakers’ ideas, videos of their presentations and a photo gallery from the event.

The 90 Ideas in 90 Minutes event was sponsored by Concordia University Wisconsin.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should workers be allowed to carry guns for protection?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Unions adjust to right-to-work reality

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Implementing a quality management system to achieve operational excellence
Implementing a quality management system to achieve operational excellence

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) develops manufacturing standards for systematic improvement

by Jennifer Arnold

Are you considering a new health insurance partner?
Are you considering a new health insurance partner?

Think about short-term costs versus long-term value

by Scott Austin

Design inspiration: Timeless design principles
Design inspiration: Timeless design principles

Looking forward and back for examples of elegant simplicity

by Sam Hochberg

Don’t let holiday stress get the best of you
Don’t let holiday stress get the best of you

Planning ahead can help you head off the tension at the pass

by Paul Nobile

Set your business up for success
Set your business up for success

Our year-end checklist can help you prepare for a successful 2018

by Jim Flanagan

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Economic Trends Conference
Italian Community Center

01/19/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Economic Trends Conference
Italian Community Center

01/19/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Coaching Leadership for a Lean Culture Transformation
Quad Graphics

03/06/20188:30 am-3:30 pm