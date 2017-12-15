Leaders share their best ideas

At the inaugural BizTimes Media 90 Ideas in 90 Minutes event, nine successful leaders of southeastern Wisconsin businesses and nonprofit organizations each presented 10 ideas for individual and organizational success.
The speakers were:
- Mary Dowell, founder and CEO of MJ Dowell & Associates
- Jerry Jendua, co-founder and partner for STUCK LLC
- Vincent Lyles, president and CEO of Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee
- Marsha Mather, owner of Laacke & Joys
- Jim Mueller, president of Mueller QAAS
- Ugo Nwagbaraocha, president of Diamond Discs International
- Marie O’Brien, president and CEO of EnterForce
- Rick Schlesinger, chief operating officer of the Milwaukee Brewers
- Vince Shiely, partner of Lubar & Co.
Go to biztimes.com/90ideas for links to each speakers’ ideas, videos of their presentations and a photo gallery from the event.
The 90 Ideas in 90 Minutes event was sponsored by Concordia University Wisconsin.
At the inaugural BizTimes Media 90 Ideas in 90 Minutes event, nine successful leaders of southeastern Wisconsin businesses and nonprofit organizations each presented 10 ideas for individual and organizational success.
The speakers were:
- Mary Dowell, founder and CEO of MJ Dowell & Associates
- Jerry Jendua, co-founder and partner for STUCK LLC
- Vincent Lyles, president and CEO of Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee
- Marsha Mather, owner of Laacke & Joys
- Jim Mueller, president of Mueller QAAS
- Ugo Nwagbaraocha, president of Diamond Discs International
- Marie O’Brien, president and CEO of EnterForce
- Rick Schlesinger, chief operating officer of the Milwaukee Brewers
- Vince Shiely, partner of Lubar & Co.
Go to biztimes.com/90ideas for links to each speakers’ ideas, videos of their presentations and a photo gallery from the event.
The 90 Ideas in 90 Minutes event was sponsored by Concordia University Wisconsin.
Comments