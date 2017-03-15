Last chance to register for Wellness Summit

Today is the final day to register to attend the annual BizTimes Media Wellness Summit, a breakfast event to be held from 7-11 a.m. on Friday, March 17, at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino in Milwaukee. The event is sponsored by Anthem BlueCross BlueShield and Aurora Health Care. Click here to register.
The speakers for the Wellness Summit will be:
- Eliz Greene, job stress researcher and motivational wellness speaker.
- Dr. Jerry L. Halverson, medical director for Rogers Memorial Hospital-Oconomowoc and the FOCUS Adult Mood Disorders Program.
- Dr. John Brill, director of medical operations for The Aurora Network.
Following their presentations, there will be several roundtable sessions. Topics will include:
- Financial health
- Wellness 2.0 (wellness program best practices)
- Health insurance in the age of “repeal and replace”
- Building a healthy workplace culture while improving your bottom line
- Beyond meditation-handling stress
- Movement at work-walking desks, fitness classes and more
- How to pursue a happy, healthy life-simple ways to slow down and reconnect
- The latest in ergonomics
- Drug testing policies and procedures
- HR updates
The Wellness Summit will also include an interactive wellness fair.
Click here to register to attend the event.
To see a video from the 2016 Wellness Summit, click here.
