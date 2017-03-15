Last chance to register for Wellness Summit

Today is the final day to register to attend the annual BizTimes Media Wellness Summit, a breakfast event to be held from 7-11 a.m. on Friday, March 17, at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino in Milwaukee. The event is sponsored by Anthem BlueCross BlueShield and Aurora Health Care. Click here to register.

The speakers for the Wellness Summit will be:

Eliz Greene, job stress researcher and motivational wellness speaker.

Dr. Jerry L. Halverson, medical director for Rogers Memorial Hospital-Oconomowoc and the FOCUS Adult Mood Disorders Program.

Dr. John Brill, director of medical operations for The Aurora Network.

Following their presentations, there will be several roundtable sessions. Topics will include:

Financial health

Wellness 2.0 (wellness program best practices)

Health insurance in the age of “repeal and replace”

Building a healthy workplace culture while improving your bottom line

Beyond meditation-handling stress

Movement at work-walking desks, fitness classes and more

How to pursue a happy, healthy life-simple ways to slow down and reconnect

The latest in ergonomics

Drug testing policies and procedures

HR updates

The Wellness Summit will also include an interactive wellness fair.

