Last chance to register for Wellness Summit

Registration closes at the end of today

by

March 15, 2017, 12:24 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/biztimes-event-news/last-chance-to-register-for-wellness-summit/

Today is the final day to register to attend the annual BizTimes Media Wellness Summit, a breakfast event to be held from 7-11 a.m. on Friday, March 17, at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino in Milwaukee. The event is sponsored by Anthem BlueCross BlueShield and Aurora Health Care. Click here to register.

2016 Wellness Summit

2016 Wellness Summit at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

The speakers for the Wellness Summit will be:

  • Eliz Greene, job stress researcher and motivational wellness speaker.
  • Dr. Jerry L. Halverson, medical director for Rogers Memorial Hospital-Oconomowoc and the FOCUS Adult Mood Disorders Program.
  • Dr. John Brill, director of medical operations for The Aurora Network.

Following their presentations, there will be several roundtable sessions. Topics will include:

  • Financial health
  • Wellness 2.0 (wellness program best practices)
  • Health insurance in the age of “repeal and replace”
  • Building a healthy workplace culture while improving your bottom line

    The Wellness Fair at the Wellness Summit in 2016

    The Wellness Fair at the Wellness Summit

  • Beyond meditation-handling stress
  • Movement at work-walking desks, fitness classes and more
  • How to pursue a happy, healthy life-simple ways to slow down and reconnect
  • The latest in ergonomics
  • Drug testing policies and procedures
  • HR updates

The Wellness Summit will also include an interactive wellness fair.

Click here to register to attend the event.

To see a video from the 2016 Wellness Summit, click here.

Today is the final day to register to attend the annual BizTimes Media Wellness Summit, a breakfast event to be held from 7-11 a.m. on Friday, March 17, at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino in Milwaukee. The event is sponsored by Anthem BlueCross BlueShield and Aurora Health Care. Click here to register.

2016 Wellness Summit

2016 Wellness Summit at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

The speakers for the Wellness Summit will be:

  • Eliz Greene, job stress researcher and motivational wellness speaker.
  • Dr. Jerry L. Halverson, medical director for Rogers Memorial Hospital-Oconomowoc and the FOCUS Adult Mood Disorders Program.
  • Dr. John Brill, director of medical operations for The Aurora Network.

Following their presentations, there will be several roundtable sessions. Topics will include:

  • Financial health
  • Wellness 2.0 (wellness program best practices)
  • Health insurance in the age of “repeal and replace”
  • Building a healthy workplace culture while improving your bottom line

    The Wellness Fair at the Wellness Summit in 2016

    The Wellness Fair at the Wellness Summit

  • Beyond meditation-handling stress
  • Movement at work-walking desks, fitness classes and more
  • How to pursue a happy, healthy life-simple ways to slow down and reconnect
  • The latest in ergonomics
  • Drug testing policies and procedures
  • HR updates

The Wellness Summit will also include an interactive wellness fair.

Click here to register to attend the event.

To see a video from the 2016 Wellness Summit, click here.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Pleasant Prairie plans to buy 458 acres along I-94 from Abbott Labs for $37.5 million to create a business park. Is this a good idea?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Make way for Marquette

Lovell leads transformation of campus

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

The winds of economic and political change are blowing
The winds of economic and political change are blowing

What it means for Wisconsin companies

by David Werner

Want lower health insurance rates?
Want lower health insurance rates?

Fatigue the bidding process at your own peril

by John Preuss

Why we climb
Why we climb

Improving lung health, one step at a time

by Paul Nobile

Content marketing: Where should you start?
Content marketing: Where should you start?

Hint: the customer journey doesn’t end with the sale

by Robert Wendt

Seven steps to success with B2B print advertising
Seven steps to success with B2B print advertising

With stronger response and retention, print anchors your integrated, B2B marketing mix

by Jon Anne Willow

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-10:30 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Agile Executive Roundtable
Hilton Garden Inn Milwaukee Park Place

03/15/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

03/15/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

"Turbo Charge" Sales Workshop
C2

03/16/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-10:30 am

"The Corners of Brookfield" hosted by IBAW
Wisconsin Club

03/17/20177:00 am-9:00 am