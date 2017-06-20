BizTimes to host Family & Closely Held Business Summit

Owners of R&R Insurance to be featured

June 20, 2017, 12:46 PM

The owners of family and closely held businesses face their own unique challenges including succession planning and handling family dynamics in the workplace.

Author and family business expert Tom Deans will return as the keynote speaker for the BizTimes Media Family and Closely Held Business Summit.

To help the leaders of these businesses learn more about how to handle their unique issues, BizTimes Media will host its third annual Family & Closely Held Business Summit on Wednesday, July 12, from 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. Click here to register.

The keynote speaker at the event will be Tom Deans, a family business expert and author of a new book, “Willing Wisdom: 7 Questions Successful Families Ask.”

The event will also include a featured family business presentation with Ken Riesch, co-founder, owner and president of Waukesha-based R&R Insurance, and Jack Riesch, an owner and executive vice president with the family. Jack is one of the family business successors for the company. Ken and Jack will share insights and strategies R&R Insurance is implementing to remain locally-owned and growing. R&R is the largest independent and family-owned agency in the Midwest.

The final portion of the event will be a series of roundtable discussions on a variety of family business topics. Attendees will be able to sit in on up to four, 25-minute roundtable discussions. The topics will include:

Attendees crowd around tables during the roundtable discussion portion of the 2016 Family and Closely Held Business Summit.

  • Selling is Simple, It’s Just Not Easy
  • Rewarding Your Key Management: Bonus Plans
  • Value Determination and Improvement Strategies
  • Life after Sale: What can you realistically expect after you exchange your business for cash?
  • Borrowing to Build: Grow Your Business, Build Your Legacy
  • Family Business Can Be Complicated – Retiring from it doesn’t have to be
  • Are You Prepared to live the retirement and leave the legacy you’ve always wanted?
  • Planning for transition in your family business
  • Managing Non-Competes – Are Yours Enforceable?
  • Secure Your Secrets, Button Up Your Brands, and Patent to Protect Your Profits
  • The Family Retreat – The Shully Family discusses how getting away helps them plan better
  • ESOP, A great succession plan, but not for every business
  • Is a family meeting right for me?
  • Re-Defining Roles and Creating Guiding Principles
  • The Greatest Untapped Potential of the Family Business – Healthy organizational and family dynamics
  • Strategic Acquisitions – The Playbook of Successful Acquirers, including the seller’s prospective.
  • If you’re failing to plan, then plan to fail
  • Family Philanthropy – How Families Carry on Their Values through Charitable Giving

Click here for more information on the Family & Closely Held Business Summit. Click here to see a video from the 2016 event.

