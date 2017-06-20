BizTimes to host Family & Closely Held Business Summit

The owners of family and closely held businesses face their own unique challenges including succession planning and handling family dynamics in the workplace.

To help the leaders of these businesses learn more about how to handle their unique issues, BizTimes Media will host its third annual Family & Closely Held Business Summit on Wednesday, July 12, from 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. Click here to register.

The keynote speaker at the event will be Tom Deans, a family business expert and author of a new book, “Willing Wisdom: 7 Questions Successful Families Ask.”

The event will also include a featured family business presentation with Ken Riesch, co-founder, owner and president of Waukesha-based R&R Insurance, and Jack Riesch, an owner and executive vice president with the family. Jack is one of the family business successors for the company. Ken and Jack will share insights and strategies R&R Insurance is implementing to remain locally-owned and growing. R&R is the largest independent and family-owned agency in the Midwest.

The final portion of the event will be a series of roundtable discussions on a variety of family business topics. Attendees will be able to sit in on up to four, 25-minute roundtable discussions. The topics will include:

Selling is Simple, It’s Just Not Easy

Rewarding Your Key Management: Bonus Plans

Value Determination and Improvement Strategies

Life after Sale: What can you realistically expect after you exchange your business for cash?

Borrowing to Build: Grow Your Business, Build Your Legacy

Family Business Can Be Complicated – Retiring from it doesn’t have to be

Are You Prepared to live the retirement and leave the legacy you’ve always wanted?

Planning for transition in your family business

Managing Non-Competes – Are Yours Enforceable?

Secure Your Secrets, Button Up Your Brands, and Patent to Protect Your Profits

The Family Retreat – The Shully Family discusses how getting away helps them plan better

ESOP, A great succession plan, but not for every business

Is a family meeting right for me?

Re-Defining Roles and Creating Guiding Principles

The Greatest Untapped Potential of the Family Business – Healthy organizational and family dynamics

Strategic Acquisitions – The Playbook of Successful Acquirers, including the seller’s prospective.

If you’re failing to plan, then plan to fail

Family Philanthropy – How Families Carry on Their Values through Charitable Giving

Click here for more information on the Family & Closely Held Business Summit. Click here to see a video from the 2016 event.