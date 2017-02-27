BizTimes seeks nominations for entrepreneur and innovation awards

Bravo! and I.Q. Awards to be presented at BizExpo on May 24

by

February 27, 2017, 10:52 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/biztimes-event-news/biztimes-seeks-nominations-for-entrepreneur-and-innovation-awards/

BizTimes Media is accepting nominations for its annual Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. Awards.

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. Awards recipients.

2016 Bravo! Entrepreneur Awards recipients.

This prestigious awards program, a main-stage event at BizTimes Media’s annual BizExpo, celebrates the region’s most creative and innovative entrepreneurs, as well as innovative products, services or processes developed by southeastern Wisconsin companies.

Ideal Bravo! Entrepreneur nominees are individuals who demonstrate the best traits of entrepreneurship, including willingness to take risk, drive, perseverance, flexibility and more.

Ideal I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) nominees are companies who develop innovative products or services, or those with notably unique and innovative processes, operational structures and/or market strategies.

Self-nominations are welcomed.

Nominations are due by March 10 at 5 p.m. Click here to fill out a nomination form.

Nominees for the Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. Awards must be based in Wisconsin and have a physical presence in Milwaukee, Waukesha, Ozaukee, Washington, Sheboygan, Racine, Walworth or Kenosha counties and be able to attend the Bravo! Entrepreneur/I.Q. Awards event.

Click here to see the 2016 winners of the Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. Awards.

The awards will be presented at the Bravo! Entrepreneur/I.Q. Awards Luncheon at BizTimes Media’s annual BizExpo on May 24 at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino in Milwaukee. Click here to see a video from the 2016 program. In addition, each Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. Award winner will be featured in the May 15 issue of BizTimes Milwaukee.

For more information or to nominate an executive for a Bravo! Entrepreneur Award or a company for an I.Q. Awards, visit www.biztimes.com/bravo.

