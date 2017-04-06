BizTimes announces Bravo! And I.Q. winners

BizTimes Media has named the winners of its 2017 Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards.
The nominations were submitted by readers and winner were selected by the BizTimes Media editorial team.
The Bravo! Entrepreneur Awards salute dynamic and visionary leaders in business in southeastern Wisconsin. They have demonstrated strong business growth, as well as considerable impact in the community.
The Bravo! Entrepreneur Award recipients are:
Ben Caya, Spike Brewing
Tami Gemmell, Azana Salon and Spa
Mark Grosskopf, New Resources Consulting
Eric Haberichter, Access HealthNet
Thomasina Ivy, TMI Consulting LLC
Michael Jurken, Majic Productions
Neil Karolek, TLX Technologies LLC
John McWilliam, Scathian LLC
Diane Omdahl, i65
The I.Q. Awards recognize southeastern Wisconsin companies that have developed innovative products, services or processes.
The I.Q. Award recipients are:
HaloVino
Stormwater Solutions Engineering LLC
True Process Inc.
Dynamic Solutions Worldwide LLC
Color Ink, Inc.
Braise
Classmunity LLC
Lynch & Assoc. – Engineering Contultants LLC
Onkol
The Bravo! Entrepreneur Awards and I.Q. Awards will be presented to the recipients at a luncheon during the 2017 BizExpo, to be held Wednesday, May 24, at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino in Milwaukee.
To register to attend the awards luncheon, visit www.biztimes.com/bravo.
