BizTimes announces Bravo! And I.Q. winners

BizTimes Media has named the winners of its 2017 Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards.

The nominations were submitted by readers and winner were selected by the BizTimes Media editorial team.

The Bravo! Entrepreneur Awards salute dynamic and visionary leaders in business in southeastern Wisconsin. They have demonstrated strong business growth, as well as considerable impact in the community.

The Bravo! Entrepreneur Award recipients are:

Ben Caya, Spike Brewing

Tami Gemmell, Azana Salon and Spa

Mark Grosskopf, New Resources Consulting

Eric Haberichter, Access HealthNet

Thomasina Ivy, TMI Consulting LLC

Michael Jurken, Majic Productions

Neil Karolek, TLX Technologies LLC

John McWilliam, Scathian LLC

Diane Omdahl, i65

The I.Q. Awards recognize southeastern Wisconsin companies that have developed innovative products, services or processes.

The I.Q. Award recipients are:

HaloVino

Stormwater Solutions Engineering LLC

True Process Inc.

Dynamic Solutions Worldwide LLC

Color Ink, Inc.

Braise

Classmunity LLC

Lynch & Assoc. – Engineering Contultants LLC

Onkol

The Bravo! Entrepreneur Awards and I.Q. Awards will be presented to the recipients at a luncheon during the 2017 BizExpo, to be held Wednesday, May 24, at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino in Milwaukee.

To register to attend the awards luncheon, visit www.biztimes.com/bravo.