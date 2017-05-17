BizExpo is just one week away

Free advanced registration through Friday, $20 admission at the door

May 17, 2017, 2:44 PM

The 13th annual BizExpo, a day-long regional business-to-business conference hosted by BizTimes Media, is just one week away.

A seminar at BizExpo.

BizExpo will be held on Wednesday, May 24, at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino in Milwaukee.

Advanced registration to attend BizExpo is free through end of day Friday. Admission at the door costs $20. Click here to register.

BizExpo features a full exhibit floor of booths occupied by local businesses, plus 18 business strategy seminars throughout the day. Click here to see a list of the seminars.

BizExpo also includes three Main Stage Events: the Women in Business Breakfast, the Bravo! Entrepreneur & I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards Lunch and the BizBash Cocktail Reception. There is an additional charge to attend the Main State Events.

The Women in Business Breakfast will feature a conversation with a panel of Milwaukee-area women business owners as they talk about competition, culture, leadership and personal motivation.

BizExpo’s Women in Business breakfast in 2016.

The panelists will include:

  • Linda Katz, CEO of Molded Dimensions Inc.
  • Crystal Miller, president of Frontida Assisted Living
  • Holly Ritz, president of The Penworthy Company
  • Dawn Vogelsang, president of Hamacher Resource Group Inc.

The Women in Business Breakfast will also honor Women Executive of the Year award winner Wendy Baumann, president and CVO of WWBIC – Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corp.

Click here for more information and to register for the breakfast. Cost is $45.

The Bravo! Entrepreneur & I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards Lunch honors the region’s most creative and successful entrepreneurs, as well as the most innovative products, services or processes developed by southeastern Wisconsin companies. In addition, Carol Ann Schneider of SEEK Careers/Staffing will be presented the Bravo! Lifetime Achievement Award.

Click here for more information or to register to attend the lunch. Cost is $55 per person.

The BizBash is a high-energy event with music, drinks and light hors d’oeuvres to relax and recap the day at BizExpo. Click here for more information or to register to attend BizBash. Cost is $20.

