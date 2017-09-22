Best Version Media named “fastest” of Future 50

Brookfield-based Best Version Media LLC was named the fastest growing of the Future 50 award winners at the annual luncheon held Friday at the Hyatt Regency hotel in downtown Milwaukee.

The program is presented by the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce and its Council of Small Business Executives. BizTimes Media is the media partner for the Future 50 program.

Best Version Media is a publisher of community-oriented publications. The company began in 2007 with five metro Milwaukee publications. Today it has nearly 500 publications, including publications in communities throughout all 50 states and all Canadian provinces. The company has added 203 magazines and increased readership levels by more than 1.5 million since the start of 2016, chief executive officer Dave Durand told BizTimes Milwaukee earlier this year.

This is the third time Best Version Media has been in the Future 50, which makes it a Master Mettle Winner, and is the maximum number of times a company can be part of the Future 50. Best Version Media was also one of the Top 10 Businesses of the Year recognized earlier this year by the Waukesha County Business Alliance. BizTimes Media is also the media partner for that program.

The other Future 50 companies named as the “fastest five” growing companies, were:

West Allis-based Symbiont Holding Co. Inc. Milwaukee-based Hilmot Menomonee Falls-based CTS-Connected Technology Solutions Milwaukee-based TechCanary