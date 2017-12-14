90 Ideas in 90 Minutes: Jerry Jendusa

The following are the ideas presented by Jerry Jendusa, co-founder and partner of Stuck LLC, at the BizTimes Media 90 Ideas in 90 Minutes event:

1. Single page planning

“Business planning does not have to be all that complicated. Writing plans and going through strategic planning is one part. The most important element is the ability to get all on the same page, in a single page, and then having the ability to make the plan come to life. The Single Page document turns into your execution plan. What are we doing over the next 30, 60 and 90 days? How does this impact our updated forecast? What major must do, can’t miss items should we tackle? Plan execution enables a current state to change into a future state of your business and affords you the opportunity to grow.”

2. Five pillars of business

“In my view every business is comprised of 5 pillars: Growth, Customers, Innovation, Productivity and your People (Great Place to Work). Working on strategic initiatives associated with these five pillars will significantly impact your business. Financial metrics and targets are impacted by your ability to obtain new clients, add additional products or services to existing key clients while innovating and offering new solutions to meet your customer needs. All the while you are working on being more productive (continuous improvement of your operations) to eliminate non value-added activity wherever possible, while deploying the best and brightest staff to get the job done.”

3. The ‘why’ statement

“Why we do what we do is the secret to passionate staff performing exceptionally purposeful work. Simon Sinek’s Ted talk explains it best. First we start with the why we do what we do. The passion to get people to work for a higher purpose or higher cause. Then what we do and how we do it naturally comes along.”

4. Customer demand to customer delight

“Getting inside your customers value stream and truly listening to their needs, pain points and support areas will make you feel like you never have to sell again.”

5. Change agents

“Every organization needs change agents that will take a current state and help change it into a desired future state.”

6. Current state to future state

“All organizations know where they currently stand, now visualize where you want to go. The desired future state is part of your organization’s growth journey.”

7. K.I.S.S. Keep It Simple, Stupid.

“Business doesn’t have to be all that complicated, don’t try to overcomplicate it with too many metrics or non-value added activity. Working with your customers are your valued employees and key partner suppliers. This winning formula doesn’t have to be all that complicated as long as everyone is on the same page.”

8. Servitude leadership

“Never expect somebody to do something that you wouldn’t be willing to do yourself. Turn your organizational structure upside down and help support and serve your valued staff and team members.”

9. Business trust

“This is not the type of trust associated with lying, robbing, stealing or pilfering. This is the trust that is comprised of allowing your employees to make decisions and even some mistakes along the way. This type of culture is the key to accelerating growth.”

10. Must Do, Can’t Miss initiatives

“For a true breakthrough, get all of your staff on the same page to work on Must Do, Can’t Miss items. These are the types of items that allow for you to execute on your yearly operational business plan. When worked on over a period of 30, 60 and 90 days you will continually chip away at growing your business in an organized manner.”

Click here to see a video of Jendusa’s remarks at the 90 Ideas in 90 Minutes event.