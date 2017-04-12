When It comes to 831(b) captives, look beyond the headlines

Used appropriately, captive insurance can provide great benefits

by

April 12, 2017, 7:00 AM

A cursory internet search of 831(b) captives might scare some into thinking they’re a bad idea. But midmarket CEOs and CFOs shouldn’t rule out what can be an excellent insurance option—provided the captive is set up for actual insurance purposes.

BizInsights-M3-Insurance-risk-contributedDo you currently have uninsured risks? Are you a profitable, privately-owned, midmarket company with +$60M of top-line revenue? If the answer to both is yes, you may be a good candidate for a captive insurance program, specifically one that qualifies under the 831(b) election in the U.S. Internal Revenue Code.

What is captive insurance?

In simple terms, your business creates its own captive insurance company, pays an annual premium to the captive, is able to invest that premium and draws reimbursements from the captive when suffering covered losses. It’s essentially a form of prefunding for future losses to the organization.

Distinguishing the wrongdoers from the legitimate users

In 2015, the U.S. Congress essentially reaffirmed its approval of the 831(b) election, while making changes to it for the first time in almost 30 years. The limit increased from $1.2M to $2.2M and now requires that ownership of the captive mirror the ownership of the operating company. In large part, new ownership requirements were made to combat companies that were abusing the provision by using it as a tax shelter mechanism. And that is a big reason 831(b)s have been getting so much recent (and negative) attention.

So, what does that mean for you? First, it means you should understand that the IRS is not targeting the insurance product derived from the 831(b) election itself. Rather, it’s targeting the bad captive managers, i.e., those who are setting up 831(b) captives primarily for estate planning and tax evasion, rather than for true insurance purposes.

An 831(b) captive is not just a perfectly legitimate insurance option; it can be a great way to leverage more control in your risk management program and, more specifically, purchase coverage for previously uninsured risk. Here are four important points to keep in mind as you explore the possibility of an 831(b) captive. They’ll serve you much better than skimming the headlines:

  1. Understand who your captive manager is
    Or to put it another way, make sure you have a provider who knows what it’s doing. Your best bet is to work with a captive manager that specializes in 831(b) formations, more specifically, a company with an insurance and underwriting background that uses independent actuaries to validate their rates.

Some of the recent abuses of the 831(b) election have involved professionals like lawyers or financial advisors with no underwriting backgrounds forming 831(b) captives—and charging rates not based on sound actuarial calculations.

  1. Know the audit histories of your potential captive manager’s clients
    Be sure to ask if any of the captive manager’s 831(b) clients have undergone an IRS audit. If so, find out what the results were. If the IRS issued letters of “no change” following the audits, that’s good. That indicates, among other things, that it found no issues with the 831(b) captive that was set up. In fact, you might even see captive managers referring to their clients’ clean audit histories in their marketing efforts.
  1. Make sure the risks and the premiums are based in reality
    For an 831(b) captive to be legitimate, there has to be true risk. So, for example, you can’t charge yourself $100K for boat liability when there’s no company boat. Likewise, rates have to accurately reflect the risk. Let’s say you put cyber liability in your captive. If that coverage is available in the marketplace for $50K, then you have to charge yourself a comparable rate inside the captive. You can’t charge yourself $250K for a premium just so you can avoid the taxes.
  1. Educate yourself and your trusted advisors
    Develop a solid understanding of the 831(b) election by educating yourself on it, but as you do, include everyone who should be in the know—not only those at your company but trusted outside advisors like your lawyer, accountant, banker and investors. Everyone should be working from the same accurate, up-to-date information.

The potential benefits: too good to ignore

If you’re the kind of company that could benefit from an 831(b) captive, don’t get caught up in the current negative hype. Yes, some out there have abused this tax code provision, but you shouldn’t confuse that fact with the solid insurance product that the provision allows. Understand the facts and work with a trusted insurance broker who can help you set up a disciplined, conservative captive program.

M3 Insurance offers helpful seminars and webinars throughout the year. Check out our schedule of upcoming 2017 events.

More BizInsights

M.E. Dey and Co. – Serving Wisconsin for 110 years
M.E. Dey and Co. – Serving Wisconsin for 110 years

Some business best practices never change

by Robert Gardenier

Wellness Summit recap: Fighting opioid addiction
Wellness Summit recap: Fighting opioid addiction

At least half of opioid-related deaths involve prescription medication abuse

by Paul Nobile

Commercial loans vs. lines of credit
Commercial loans vs. lines of credit

Which is right for my business?

by Jim Bodendorfer

Five tips for managing your company’s cash flow
Five tips for managing your company’s cash flow

Look beyond your checkbook to understand the big picture

by John Schmitz

Expanding? Tap into local resources
Expanding? Tap into local resources

Connections, coaching and incentives available to Wisconsin businesses

by Jerry Schlitz

News

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Izzy is Busy

Bonilla plans major upgrades at Mitchell

Subscribe

  • Aerotropolis efforts continue with launch of new development plan

    Real Estate & Development

    by Corrinne Hess

    April 3, 2017

    In 2013, the Wyndham Milwaukee Airport Hotel & Convention Center was demolished to make way for the first phase of…

  • Blair is everywhere

    Williams one of area’s most active developers

    by Corrinne Hess

    From his desk on the 12th floor of The CityCenter at 735 in downtown Milwaukee, developer Blair Williams has a clear view of…

  • Game plan

    CARW partnering with UW to recruit athletes

    by Corrinne Hess

    Like most successful college athletes, Mike Kleber had dreams of going pro. But four knee surgeries in three years cut his…

More Stories

The Bubbler

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

Osher Speaker Series: Advancing Education in Milwaukee
UWM School Of Continuing Education

04/12/20176:00 pm-7:15 pm

CCB Technology's fourth annual TechShowcase
Miller Park

04/13/20179:00 am-3:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

04/19/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

Business Health Care Group's Spring Learning Event
Briggs & Stratton Auditorium

04/26/20178:00 am-10:30 am