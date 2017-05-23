Trade under Trump

President’s emerging trade policies lead to uncertainty

by

May 23, 2017, 7:00 AM

Trade issues have been given a higher profile over the last year, a trend that has continued during the early months of the Trump Administration. Special duty assessments called anti-dumping and countervailing duties have been relatively immune to political influence, since by default they are initiated by domestic producers alleging economic harm due to unfair business practices by foreign suppliers. If the government finds merit in the claim, special duties are assessed on the harmful imported product to help “level the playing field” for the domestic producer.

Recently the federal government has self-initiated a few special duty investigations through an often-overlooked provision in the relevant law. These so-called Section 232 investigations allege economic damage to industries deemed vital to our national security. Two entire industries, steel and aluminum, are under such investigations. The President is considering opening investigations for the semiconductor and shipbuilding industries as well. The consequences of an affirmative finding could be additional special duties or quotas controlling the amount of allowed imports.

A border adjustment tax on imports is being considered by Republican congressional leaders as part of a yet-to-be-written tax reform bill. The objective of the tax is to remove incentives for companies to move jobs overseas for tax benefits by making it more expensive for those companies to ship their products back to the U.S. market. Retailers in particular opposed the plan because it would have made a broad range of consumer products dramatically more expensive, and large manufacturers were also alarmed by the prospect of paying more for foreign origin parts used in the production of autos and machinery.

The President’s administration will set in motion the necessary paperwork to re-negotiate NAFTA. A renegotiated treaty has the potential to benefit all parties if agreements can be reached, and there is some recognition on all sides that the 23-year-old trade deal should be modernized to catch up with contemporary realities, in particular the growth of e-commerce. The process is guaranteed to be painful. However, the President’s threat of withdrawal from NAFTA should focus the attention of all parties to a suitable modification.

Whether a trade issue is as broad as NAFTA, or as narrowly focused as an anti-dumping or countervailing duty case, there are winners and losers, and it can be difficult to predict all of the economic ramifications. A higher tariff or additional duty assessment that protects one industry can raise procurement costs in another. A trade action that benefits one state or part of the country can result in job losses elsewhere. Much is at stake, and trade decisions made by the new administration over the coming year will have far-reaching consequences for the U.S., as well as for the rest of the world.

 

More posts from Robert

More BizInsights

Make time for digital spring cleaning
Make time for digital spring cleaning

Tips for protecting valuable personal information and data

by Tom Kaczmarek

Building value for the future—not just for a sale
Building value for the future—not just for a sale

Creating an asset for continued growth and sustainability

by Joel Nettesheim

What an interesting world we live in!
What an interesting world we live in!

Shipping outside of the box – a breakdown on shipping specialized cargo

by Robert Gardenier

Cybertrends for 2017 and beyond
Cybertrends for 2017 and beyond

Threats evolve—and so should you

by Derek Laczniak

What now?
What now?

Answer that question before employees head to the ER

by Paul Nobile

News

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The next act

MSO move could shift city’s performing arts landscape

Subscribe
More Stories

The Bubbler

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

BizBash Cocktail Reception presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20175:00 pm-7:00 pm

Top 10 Businesses of the Year Awards
Country Springs Hotel

06/09/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

BizBash Cocktail Reception presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20175:00 pm-7:00 pm

Osher Distinguished Lecture Series: Rocky Marcoux
UWM School of Continuing Education

05/24/20176:00 pm-7:15 pm