M.E. Dey and Co. – Serving Wisconsin for 110 years

Some business best practices never change

by

April 05, 2017, 7:19 AM

ME Dey founder contributedThis year, M.E. Dey & Co. celebrates a big milestone – 110 years of serving the local Wisconsin community.

In 1907, Mae Elizabeth Dey started her business as the customhouse broker serving the Port of Milwaukee, making her just the fifth woman in the United States to do so. Now over a century later, M.E. Dey & Co. has grown into one of the largest family-owned brokers and forwarders in the country, offering complete international and domestic freight forwarding, compliance and consulting, and customs brokerage services.

And while a lot has changed since Ms. Dey opened her doors a century ago, she built her company on the same business practices that remain imperative for success today.

Local connections

Like today, networking was important for running a business in the early 1900s, and as an inland broker, it was essential for the company’s survival. Luckily, Ms. Dey was a natural at developing strong professional relationships and new networks, creating a base of customs brokers at the major seaports who could re-forward cargo to Milwaukee.

Outside of her work, Ms. Dey continued to immerse herself in the Wisconsin community, forming an orchestra known as “Dey’s Orchestra.” The ensemble performed at a number of restaurants in Milwaukee, Toy’s Restaurant on 3rd and Wisconsin being one of her favorites. Today, M.E. Dey continues to maintain a strong local network by being active within the community through partnerships and sponsorships with local organizations, both professional and charitable.

Adaptability

Ms. Dey passed away in 1929, leaving the business with employee and nephew, Rolland Gardenier. Rolland carried the business through the greatest and longest economic crisis of the 20th century – the Great Depression – by making adjustments, downsizing and pushing the business forward for 10 difficult years. World trade recovered quickly in the aftermath of World War II, and business prospects for M.E.  Dey & Co. accelerated as ships from Europe and Asia initiated direct service to Milwaukee. Today, M.E Dey prides itself on the ability to adapt to customer and employee needs while keeping abreast as new compliance laws and regulations are introduced to the industry.

Integrity

In the 50s, despite the new innovation of air freight, which began to eat into cargo volumes, our port was ushering in a golden age, thanks to the opening of the St. Lawrence Seaway. General cargo poured in from all points on the globe. M.E. Dey expanded their operations to meet new industry demands, including export forwarding. Richard Gardenier, Rolland’s son, stepped in as the third generation leader of M.E. Dey, where an even greater emphasis on customer service became part of the “Dey Way.” As technology advances and communication becomes more automated, integrity and exceptional customer service remain two of the top values that define M.E. Dey.

Modernity

Richard’s son, Robert, joined the company in the 70s. Now M.E. Dey’s president, Robert brings a focus on integrating technology advancements. He pushed for the installation of their first computer system and shipment tracking, making M.E. Dey the first Milwaukee customs broker to automate office operations and directly interface the entire import entry process with U.S. Customs.

To learn more about M.E. Dey, go to www.medey.com or visit them at the Wisconsin International Trade Conference on May 11th, where they will be speaking on international trade.

More BizInsights

Wellness Summit recap: Fighting opioid addiction
Wellness Summit recap: Fighting opioid addiction

At least half of opioid-related deaths involve prescription medication abuse

by Paul Nobile

Commercial loans vs. lines of credit
Commercial loans vs. lines of credit

Which is right for my business?

by Jim Bodendorfer

Five tips for managing your company’s cash flow
Five tips for managing your company’s cash flow

Look beyond your checkbook to understand the big picture

by John Schmitz

Expanding? Tap into local resources
Expanding? Tap into local resources

Connections, coaching and incentives available to Wisconsin businesses

by Jerry Schlitz

Do your foreign offices have the right insurance coverages?
Do your foreign offices have the right insurance coverages?

What you don’t know can hurt you

by Jim Yeager

News

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Izzy is Busy

Bonilla plans major upgrades at Mitchell

Subscribe

  • Aerotropolis efforts continue with launch of new development plan

    Real Estate & Development

    by Corrinne Hess

    April 3, 2017

    In 2013, the Wyndham Milwaukee Airport Hotel & Convention Center was demolished to make way for the first phase of…

  • Blair is everywhere

    Williams one of area’s most active developers

    by Corrinne Hess

    From his desk on the 12th floor of The CityCenter at 735 in downtown Milwaukee, developer Blair Williams has a clear view of…

  • Game plan

    CARW partnering with UW to recruit athletes

    by Corrinne Hess

    Like most successful college athletes, Mike Kleber had dreams of going pro. But four knee surgeries in three years cut his…

More Stories

The Bubbler

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

Complimentary HR Law Seminar: Going Back to the Basics!
Country Springs Hotel

04/05/20178:00 am-10:30 am

Diversity & Inclusion Leadership
Harley-Davidson Museum

04/06/20177:30 am-12:00 pm

WBON/WWE Spring Luncheon: Pushing for Publicity
Italian Community Center

04/06/201711:00 am-1:00 pm

Osher Speaker Series: Advancing Education in Milwaukee
UWM School Of Continuing Education

04/12/20176:00 pm-7:15 pm

CCB Technology's fourth annual TechShowcase
Miller Park

04/13/20179:00 am-3:00 pm