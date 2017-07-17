Applying peanut butter cup wisdom to pharmacy benefits

Medical and pharmacy benefits should work together like peanut butter and chocolate

by

July 17, 2017, 7:00 AM

Chocolate: the delight of royalty, the common man and kids of all ages for centuries. Peanut butter enjoys its own lofty love affair with our taste buds. Crunchy or creamy, we love it on apples, toast and crackers – heck, who hasn’t pulled the old peanut-butter-on-the-finger trick once or twice? Put these two simple wonders together and they work on a whole new level. They’re so much more than they were separately, demonstrated by the esteemed place the peanut butter cup enjoys in our candy universe. There’s a lesson to be learned from this venerable combination in the world of health and pharmacy benefits.

Pharmacy benefits are often the first and most widely used benefit an employer offers, and it goes without saying that the medical plan is the foundation upon which the entire benefit package is built. But not allowing them to work together is like scooping out the peanut butter from the chocolate and eating each separately.

Integrating your medical and pharmacy plans delivers smarter care, lower costs and better outcomes for your employees and their families. Working together through seamless data flow, your medical plan can identify who hasn’t refilled a prescription or obtained needed lab tests, who’s eligible for a disease management program, who’s at risk for a hospital readmission, or even who might be struggling with an opioid addiction. An integrated health/pharmacy plan can deliver real-time, actionable data to physicians at the point of clinical interaction, helping them prescribe more effective, more affordable drugs and financially rewarding them for following evidence-based prescribing guidelines.

Integrated plan designs enable better health outcomes at notably lower cost. Let me give you some examples. A recent examination of Anthem’s integrated medical and pharmacy programs found that they delivered:

  • 24 percent fewer hospital admissions for heart failure and 19 percent lower costs.
  • 14 percent fewer admissions for asthma and eight percent lower costs.
  • 32 percent higher overall compliance with prescribed medication therapy.
  • 10 percent lower overall hospital stays.

These and other data points bear out that integrated pharmacy-medical plans offer profound opportunities to improve their members’ health, simplify the health care experience, and lower costs. Together, they work on a whole new level.

Turns out there’s much we can learn from the wisdom of the peanut butter cup.

More posts from Paul

More BizInsights

Trump and taxes
Trump and taxes

Navigating the uncertainty

by Eric Trost

Health insurers’ role in fighting the opioid crisis
Health insurers’ role in fighting the opioid crisis

Health plans can and must play a big role in curbing this horrific trend

by Paul Nobile

Six manufacturing trends to watch
Six manufacturing trends to watch

These trends will continue to evolve and shape the way manufacturers do business

by Norm Roller

HSAs: A growing benefit for attracting and retaining employees
HSAs: A growing benefit for attracting and retaining employees

Why it’s worth considering integrating HSAs into the benefits mix

by Erin Murdock

Will Trump impose quotas on imports?
Will Trump impose quotas on imports?

Curtailing benefits under free trade agreements loom as Trump investigates national security of imports

by Robert Gardenier

News

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Iconic Carmex brand reaches new heights

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

The Bubbler

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

WBDC Future Forum Series: Milwaukee
Embassy Suites Hotel

07/20/20173:00 pm-7:30 pm

Biz Networking Event: Turn Conversations into Clients
Regus Offices

07/20/20176:00 pm-8:00 pm

IBAW presents High-Powered B2B Digital Marketing
Wisconsin Club

07/21/20177:00 am-9:00 am

Charity Happy Hour: BluTender for GPS Education Partners
BluBar The Pfister Hotel

07/25/20175:30 pm-7:30 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

08/16/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm