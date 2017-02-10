Wisconsin credit union profits up 16.9% in 2016

Lending also increased year-over-year

by

February 10, 2017, 12:42 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/02/10/wisconsin-credit-union-profits-up-16-9-in-2016/

Wisconsin’s credit unions saw profits soar in 2016, according to new data released by the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions.Coins stacked

There are 143 state-chartered credit unions regulated by the DFI. Their total net income was $329.2 million in 2016, up 16.9 percent from $281.6 million in 2015.

The credit unions also increased lending in 2016, with $24.4 billion in total loans, up 9.9 percent from $22.2 billion in 2015.

At the same time, the number of bad loans declined, with the delinquent loan ratio dropping to 0.75 percent from 0.81 percent in 2015.

The DFI does not release the full financial results for institutions it regulates until later in the month.

“State-chartered credit unions had a very solid year in 2016,” said Lon Roberts, DFI secretary. “Our credit unions continue to adapt to the needs of their members with the right mix of products and services, which in turn is having a positive impact on the Wisconsin economy.”

The Wisconsin Credit Union League also this week released its 2016 Wisconsin Credit Union Scorecard, showing the impact of the industry on the state.

Wisconsin credit unions employ 25,300 people and have $27.9 billion in deposits. Membership was up 7 percent and deposits were up 11 percent in 2016.

Read more economic data reports on the BizTracker page.

Wisconsin’s credit unions saw profits soar in 2016, according to new data released by the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions.Coins stacked

There are 143 state-chartered credit unions regulated by the DFI. Their total net income was $329.2 million in 2016, up 16.9 percent from $281.6 million in 2015.

The credit unions also increased lending in 2016, with $24.4 billion in total loans, up 9.9 percent from $22.2 billion in 2015.

At the same time, the number of bad loans declined, with the delinquent loan ratio dropping to 0.75 percent from 0.81 percent in 2015.

The DFI does not release the full financial results for institutions it regulates until later in the month.

“State-chartered credit unions had a very solid year in 2016,” said Lon Roberts, DFI secretary. “Our credit unions continue to adapt to the needs of their members with the right mix of products and services, which in turn is having a positive impact on the Wisconsin economy.”

The Wisconsin Credit Union League also this week released its 2016 Wisconsin Credit Union Scorecard, showing the impact of the industry on the state.

Wisconsin credit unions employ 25,300 people and have $27.9 billion in deposits. Membership was up 7 percent and deposits were up 11 percent in 2016.

Read more economic data reports on the BizTracker page.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

What is the most important project to revitalize West Wisconsin Avenue in downtown Milwaukee?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Crack the code

Could best practices from other cities boost Milwaukee’s startup scene?

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Why a local, multi-platform B2B marketing strategy matters
Why a local, multi-platform B2B marketing strategy matters

Part one of a BizTimes-exclusive series on local marketing for B2B

by Jon Anne Willow

Business relocation can aid in employee attraction, retention
Business relocation can aid in employee attraction, retention

Part three in our series on growth management

by Jerry Schlitz

Home delivery pharmacy: What’s in it for you?
Home delivery pharmacy: What’s in it for you?

Savings are measurable in more than just time

by Paul Nobile

Content marketing without a plan is doomed to fail
Content marketing without a plan is doomed to fail

You wouldn't build a house with no blueprint

by Robert Wendt

Connecting with the evolving B2B customer
Connecting with the evolving B2B customer

Hint: a strong brand is more important than ever

by Dan Meyer

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-11:00 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Active Shooter Awareness Program
DoubleTree By Hilton Milwaukee/Brookfield

02/14/20177:15 am-10:00 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

02/15/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

"Turbo Charge" Sales Workshop
C2

02/16/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

WCREW - Change-Making through Commercial Real Estate
Milwaukee Athletic Club, Grand Ballroom

02/23/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

"Navigate" Sales Workshop
C2

02/23/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm