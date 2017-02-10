Safro Automotive Group in talks to sell to Illinois company

Brookfield-based Safro Automotive Group is in talks to sell its three dealerships to Westmont, Illinois-based Ed Napleton Automotive Group.

Gina Safro, director of marketing for Safro, posted on LinkedIn this week: “An end of an era…bittersweet feelings for all of us at the Safro group. After 50 years of reputable Safro customer service, we will be handing over our business to another family dealer group. Napleton auto group from IL will be the proud new owners of our Toyota store in Brookfield, and our two Lexus stores. It was a very emotional day as I close this chapter in my life and look forward to new possibilities. They will carry on our traditions and values with our same teams in place.”

Jeanne Safro, dealer principal at Safro Automotive, said Friday the deal is not yet closed and discussions are ongoing.

Safro Toyota is located at 20655 W. Capitol Drive in Brookfield. The Lexus stores are at 20001 W. Bluemound Road in Brookfield and 1433 W. Silver Spring Drive in Glendale.

Safro Automotive was founded in 1962 by Jack Safro as a used car dealership in Pewaukee. The Toyota dealership opened in 1967 and the Lexus Glendale dealership opened in 2001.

Ed Napleton Automotive Group operates more than 35 dealerships in Illinois, Florida, Pennsylvania, Missouri and Georgia. It has more than 1,500 employees, according to its website. It was founded by Edward W. Napleton in 1931 and four of his five children now work in the business. Several company representatives could not be reached for comment.