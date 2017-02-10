Alabama-style smokehouse planned for SpringHill Suites downtown

Doc's Commerce Smokehouse will feature southern-style barbecue

by

February 10, 2017, 10:55 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/02/10/alabama-style-smokehouse-planned-for-springhill-suites-downtown/

An Alabama-style smokehouse restaurant is planned at the SpringHill Suites by Marriott hotel in downtown Milwaukee.

Doc’s Commerce Smokehouse will be located in the historic Commerce Building at 745 N. 4th St., on the first floor, facing Wells Street.

An Alabama-style smokehouse will open at the SpringHill Suites in Downtown Milwaukee

An Alabama-style smokehouse will open at the SpringHill Suites in Downtown Milwaukee

The 5,200-square-foot restaurant will feature southern-style barbecue that’s smoked with hickory and dry rub, said Brent Brashier, owner of Doc’s Smokehouse. The restaurant will also feature 64 tap craft beers and a large bourbon selection.

“We’ll have a local focus on the beers,” Brashier said. “There have been so many breweries that have opened, there will never be a shortage of quality beers.”

This will be Brashier’s second Doc’s restaurant. He opened Doc’s Smokehouse & Craft Bar in Dyer, Ind., in April 2016.

Brashier, an Alabama native, began his career in fine dining before working for corporations, including White Lodging Services, which manages the SpringHill Suites, but said his dream was always to open his own place.

He worked in Milwaukee with White Lodging, helping to open Millioke in the Marriott Hotel downtown.

“I developed a good relationship with the ownership group of the Marriott,” he said. “They wanted to put a barbecue restaurant here, and called me up. I saw the space, I loved the city of Milwaukee when I was up there, and it was on my shortlist of places if I did another restaurant.”

Doc’s Commerce Smokehouse will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. until the kitchen runs out of food, Brashier said. He is hoping to have it open by the second week in March, just in time for the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament and St. Patrick’s Day.

SpringHill Suites opened in July at the corner of North 4th and Wells streets. It is operated as a Marriott franchise and is owned by Milwaukee-based JSWD Commerce, LLC, an affiliate of Jackson Street Holdings and managed by White Lodging Services.

Brian Atkinson will be the chef of the restaurant. Atkinson moved to Milwaukee about five years ago after starting his career at the Marriott Denver West in Golden, Colorado.

He has worked as the chef de cuisine at Kil@wat in the Intercontinental Hotel and Millioke before becoming a sous chef at the Milwaukee ChopHouse at the Hilton Milwaukee City Center.

“We’re really excited to open up this restaurant and believe it will do really, really well,” Atkinson said. “We’re happy to be a part of the new Westown area of downtown and all of the excitement that is happening there.”

An Alabama-style smokehouse restaurant is planned at the SpringHill Suites by Marriott hotel in downtown Milwaukee.

Doc’s Commerce Smokehouse will be located in the historic Commerce Building at 745 N. 4th St., on the first floor, facing Wells Street.

An Alabama-style smokehouse will open at the SpringHill Suites in Downtown Milwaukee

An Alabama-style smokehouse will open at the SpringHill Suites in Downtown Milwaukee

The 5,200-square-foot restaurant will feature southern-style barbecue that’s smoked with hickory and dry rub, said Brent Brashier, owner of Doc’s Smokehouse. The restaurant will also feature 64 tap craft beers and a large bourbon selection.

“We’ll have a local focus on the beers,” Brashier said. “There have been so many breweries that have opened, there will never be a shortage of quality beers.”

This will be Brashier’s second Doc’s restaurant. He opened Doc’s Smokehouse & Craft Bar in Dyer, Ind., in April 2016.

Brashier, an Alabama native, began his career in fine dining before working for corporations, including White Lodging Services, which manages the SpringHill Suites, but said his dream was always to open his own place.

He worked in Milwaukee with White Lodging, helping to open Millioke in the Marriott Hotel downtown.

“I developed a good relationship with the ownership group of the Marriott,” he said. “They wanted to put a barbecue restaurant here, and called me up. I saw the space, I loved the city of Milwaukee when I was up there, and it was on my shortlist of places if I did another restaurant.”

Doc’s Commerce Smokehouse will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. until the kitchen runs out of food, Brashier said. He is hoping to have it open by the second week in March, just in time for the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament and St. Patrick’s Day.

SpringHill Suites opened in July at the corner of North 4th and Wells streets. It is operated as a Marriott franchise and is owned by Milwaukee-based JSWD Commerce, LLC, an affiliate of Jackson Street Holdings and managed by White Lodging Services.

Brian Atkinson will be the chef of the restaurant. Atkinson moved to Milwaukee about five years ago after starting his career at the Marriott Denver West in Golden, Colorado.

He has worked as the chef de cuisine at Kil@wat in the Intercontinental Hotel and Millioke before becoming a sous chef at the Milwaukee ChopHouse at the Hilton Milwaukee City Center.

“We’re really excited to open up this restaurant and believe it will do really, really well,” Atkinson said. “We’re happy to be a part of the new Westown area of downtown and all of the excitement that is happening there.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

What is the most important project to revitalize West Wisconsin Avenue in downtown Milwaukee?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Crack the code

Could best practices from other cities boost Milwaukee’s startup scene?

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Why a local, multi-platform B2B marketing strategy matters
Why a local, multi-platform B2B marketing strategy matters

Part one of a BizTimes-exclusive series on local marketing for B2B

by Jon Anne Willow

Business relocation can aid in employee attraction, retention
Business relocation can aid in employee attraction, retention

Part three in our series on growth management

by Jerry Schlitz

Home delivery pharmacy: What’s in it for you?
Home delivery pharmacy: What’s in it for you?

Savings are measurable in more than just time

by Paul Nobile

Content marketing without a plan is doomed to fail
Content marketing without a plan is doomed to fail

You wouldn't build a house with no blueprint

by Robert Wendt

Connecting with the evolving B2B customer
Connecting with the evolving B2B customer

Hint: a strong brand is more important than ever

by Dan Meyer

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-11:00 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Active Shooter Awareness Program
DoubleTree By Hilton Milwaukee/Brookfield

02/14/20177:15 am-10:00 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

02/15/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

"Turbo Charge" Sales Workshop
C2

02/16/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

WCREW - Change-Making through Commercial Real Estate
Milwaukee Athletic Club, Grand Ballroom

02/23/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

"Navigate" Sales Workshop
C2

02/23/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm