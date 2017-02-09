Port of Milwaukee makes 14-acre site available for development

Property adjacent to UWM's School of Freshwater Sciences

by

February 09, 2017, 12:20 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/02/09/port-of-milwaukee-makes-14-acre-site-available-for-development/

Almost 14 acres of land adjacent to the University of Wisconsin-School of Freshwater Sciences on Greenfield Avenue in Walker’s Point is now available to be leased and developed.

More than 13 acres at 401 E. Greenfield Ave. is available to develop.

The Port of Milwaukee, which owns the land, has been talking to potential developers since last fall about the waterfront property at 401 E. Greenfield Ave., said Jeff Fleming, spokesman for the port.

On Wednesday, the city released the leasing information to the public and by Thursday morning, Port of Milwaukee Director Paul Vornholt has received three more inquires on the land, Fleming said.

“We have not received formal proposals but when we do we will review them collaboratively with the Board of Harbor Commissioners and the city and will share our discussions with the Harbor District,” Fleming said.

Harbor District Inc. is a nonprofit organization formed to promote redevelopment of the city’s Inner Harbor area. In January, The Harbor District Inc. chose Quorum Architects and Ayres Associates to design a new public plaza on Milwaukee’s Inner Harbor at the end of Greenfield Avenue.

Fleming said the plaza will fit in the right of way and will not impede on the property.

Ivan Gamboa,  president of the Harbor District Inc. Board of Directors said the site offers an amazing waterfront development opportunity in the heart of Milwaukee and just blocks from downtown.

“As work in the Harbor District continues to gain momentum, we’ll be looking for users who can really capitalize on the unique location and share our vision for a vibrant waterfront,” Gamboa said.

The 13.8 acre property is adjacent to the municipal mooring basin and has water, sewer, gas and electric available. The site is a deep water port so large ships can pull up right to the edge, which is not something that can be replicated elsewhere, Fleming said.

“That being said, we’re not saying this will be used exclusively for shipping use,” Fleming said. “There might be other uses that are complementary to our neighbors and we would be open to those as well.”

