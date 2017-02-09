Pete’s Fruit Market holding informational job session for new location

February 09, 2017, 1:08 PM

Pete’s Fruit Market is holding an informational job session this afternoon to meet with north side residents interested in working at the grocery store’s planned new north side location.

Pete’s Fruit Market is planning to open a 13,700-square-foot store in a former Walgreen’s store site on the northwest corner of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and North Avenue in the city’s Bronzeville district this spring.

The job session is being held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the YWCA at 1915 N. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr.

“Today’s informational session is for anyone interested in possibly working at the new Pete’s grocery store,” said Alderwoman Milele Coggs in a statement released Thursday morning. “This is a prime opportunity to meet with store managers, so attendees should bring their resumes and be prepared for brief interviews.”

Pete’s Fruit Market is a full-service grocery store that opened its first location in the early 1990s on Milwaukee’s south side at 1400 S. Union St.

Available positions at the new store will include cashiers, stockers, maintenance workers, meat clerks and customer service representatives.

Crack the code

Could best practices from other cities boost Milwaukee’s startup scene?

