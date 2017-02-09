Johnson Controls acquires 5 percent of battery recycling company

Begins clean technology partnership with Aqua Metals

by

February 09, 2017, 12:07 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/02/09/johnson-controls-acquires-5-percent-of-battery-recycling-company/

Johnson Controls International plc has acquired a 5 percent state in Aqua Metals, an Alameda, Calif-based company that recovers lead from old batteries.

Johnson Controls’ headquarters in Glendale.

Johnson Controls' headquarters in Glendale.

Under the agreement, Johnson Controls will also supply Aqua Metals with batteries to recycle and become the first licensee for the company’s trademarked AquaRefining  technology. Glendale-based Johnson Controls will also purchase AquaRefined metals produced from Aqua Metals’ facilities.

“Agreements like this are a part of our continuing strategy to invest in clean technologies, building on our commitment to create a more sustainable and environmentally responsible industry,” said Joe Walicki, president of Johnson Controls Power Solutions.

Aqua Metals, which recently opened its first plant in McCarran, Nevada, uses an advanced electrochemical process for recycling batteries.

As it scales up capacity, Aqua Metals plans to hire hundreds of employees for existing and future operations across the United States.

“Our partnership with Johnson Controls is a tremendous step forward and is an opportunity for us to work with the global leader in automotive battery manufacturing and responsible recycling,” said Dr. Stephen Clarke, chairman and CEO of Aqua Metals. “We will build on this exciting relationship in order to enable clean and efficient battery recycling around the world.”

