Digicorp acquires Contingency Planning Solutions

Brookfield IT company expands footprint

February 09, 2017, 12:28 PM

Brookfield-based Digicorp Inc. has acquired Appleton-based Contingency Planning Solutions Inc. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Digicorp has 50 employees offering IT, telephony and structured cabling in southeastern Wisconsin. Among its services are systems integration, engineering and support services. Contingency specializes in business continuity and disaster recovery planning, and is the largest Unitrends backup and recovery systems integrator in the U.S.

With the addition of Contingency, Digicorp added six employees, new capabilities and a new market in the Fox Valley, said Barbara Rios, senior account executive. It also combined resources with its networking, cabling and business systems.

Digicorp will retain the Appleton office and some employees will remain there, rebranded under the Digicorp name. Others will be transferred to the Brookfield office, Rios said. Les Spindler, founder and president of Contingency, will continue in his role as president of CPSI.

The merged company’s revenue will be between $10 million and $11 million.

“Digicorp is fortunate to have acquired such a fine organization,” said George Fahr, president of Digicorp. “They have distinct competencies that complement our organization’s offerings.”

“Digicorp brings a broad base of engineering services and product offerings to our customers,” Spindler said. “Our combined businesses will be able to provide more value to our customers.”

