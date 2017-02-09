Bartholomew named chief revenue officer at Smart Choice MRI

Mequon-based Smart Choice MRI has named Michael Bartholomew its new chief revenue officer.

Bartholomew succeeds the company’s first CRO, Mark Lupo, who started in the role in June. The company said Lupo has left the company for “other opportunities.”

Bartholomew was previously vice president of global commercialization for Morristown, N.J.-based Porzio Life Sciences, a pharmaceutical, medical device and biotech management consulting firm. Bartholomew also is co-founder and chief commercial officer at Rockville, Maryland-based Promaxo, a portable MRI provider for the urology market. He also served as a U.S. Air Force captain. Bartholomew holds a master’s in administration from Central Michigan University and a bachelor’s in economics from Indiana University.

Smart Choice, which offers a flat fee MRI scan and reading for $600 or less, has been expanding rapidly. The company has 15 clinics in Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota, with two more opening early this year. Smart Choice plans to continue expanding outside the Midwest this year.

“Michael is an outstanding leader with a solid track record of achievement in driving revenue, growth, market share and profitability,” said Rick Anderson, chief executive officer of Smart Choice MRI. “His passion for our mission and his unique skillset in business development and product commercialization are an ideal fit as we continue to bring our clinics to more markets.”