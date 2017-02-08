Weather-Tek Windows relocating from Brookfield to City of Pewaukee

New showroom will be eight times larger

by

February 08, 2017, 12:08 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/02/08/weather-tek-windows-relocating-from-brookfield-to-city-of-pewaukee/

Weather-Tek Windows & Doors has consolidated its operations from Brookfield and Butler in the City of Pewaukee, giving the company a showroom eight times larger than its previous location.

Weather-Tek

Weather-Tek

Weather-Tek’s former office on North 127th Street in Brookfield included a showroom that was approximately 1,700 square feet. The company also had warehouses in Butler.

Weather-Tek’s new location at N22 W22922 Nancys Court in the City of Pewaukee is 34,000 square feet, including 8,000 square feet dedicated to a window and door design gallery.

“It’s great to get us all under one roof,” said  Mark Edberg. “We’ve actually been in the office since July, but it has taken us this long to get the showroom ready.”

The new gallery will feature vendor displays, a hands-on contractor training center and classroom, an on-site finishing center, and an expanded warehouse.

The company will hold a grand opening at 5 p.m. Feb. 23.

Weather-Tek, which opened in 1991, serves residential, commercial and historic restoration customers. The company has added 15 employees since last year, bringing the total number of staff to 45.

“We’re a multi-line dealer with different products to offer so we are not limited to one manufacturer,” Edberg said. “We’ve been installing products for a number of years now and the benefit is we are a single source so no one is pointing fingers.”

