Simons named chief credit officer at Associated Banc-Corp

Hickey retires in May

February 08, 2017, 1:38 PM

James Simons has been named executive vice president and chief credit officer at Associated Banc-Corp.

James Simons

Simons

He succeeds Scott Hickey, who has been CCO since 2008 and will retire in May. Simons, who joined the Green Bay-based banking company in 2016, is currently executive vice president and deputy chief credit officer. In his new role, Simons will assume overall executive responsibility for the leadership and strategic execution of the company’s credit policy, reserve methodology, underwriting standards, loan quality, and overall credit administration. He also wil serve as a member of Associated’s executive committee.

Simons has more than 38 years of experience in banking, most recently working as chief credit officer for the Energy, Power, Technology, Real Estate, Private Banking, Middle Market and SBA business lines at CIT Group Inc. Simons also has worked in credit leadership at Guaranty Bancorp and US Bancorp.

“Jim’s solid knowledge and experience in leading credit functions will help us continue to enhance management of the company’s portfolio and effectively meet the overall goals of the company,” said Philip Flynn, president and chief executive officer.

Associated Banc-Corp operates more than 200 Associated Bank branches in the Midwest and has $29.1 billion in assets.

Crack the code

Could best practices from other cities boost Milwaukee’s startup scene?

