Real Estate Transactions

Sales

Mid-America Real Estate – Wisconsin

Marriott Lisbon Road, LLC purchased 2 acres at the NEQ of Highway 164 & Lisbon Road, Sussex.

Vereit Acquisitions, LLC purchased Fountain Square, at the NW corner of Bluemound Road and Main Street, Brookfield.

Baceline Investments, LLC purchased Glendale Square, 6801 N. Green Bay Road, Glendale.

RFP Commercial

SMAK-National LLC purchased the 2,100 square foot retail building at 10922 W. National Avenue in West, Allis..

Leases

Colliers International | Wisconsin

Burn Boot Camp has leased 5,070 square feet of industrial space located at W248 N5250 Executive Drive in Sussex.

Badger Orthodontics, LLC has renewed its 3,892 square feet of office space located at 514B Wells Street in Delafield.

Judson and Associates

Allstate Power Vac Inc. leased 6, 400 square feet at W228 S7055 Enterprise Drive Vernon from O’Neil Development LLC

Dancewear Essentials leased 1,200 square feet from square feet at 406 Travis Lane unit # 45 Waukesha from Waucom Center LLC

Mid-America Real Estate – Wisconsin

Wisconsin Vision leased 1,801 square feet at The Corners of Brookfield, 20005 W. Bluemound Road, Brookfield.

Five Below leased 9,870 square feet at Loomis Centre, 3551 South 27th Street, Milwaukee.

Five Below leased 9,500 square feet at Whitestone Station, N91 W16051 Falls Parkway, Menomonee Falls.

Vitamin Shoppe renewed their lease at 2,545 N. Mayfair Road, Wauwatosa.

RFP Commercial

JLA Architects leased 2,146 square feet at 311 E. Chicago St. from First Pathway Partners.

Lula Mae Aesthetic Boutique LLC leased 1,495 square feet at 6330 W. Greenfield Avenue in West Allis from Six Points East LLC.