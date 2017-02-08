MSOE appoints former NASA engineer vice president of academics

Dr. Eric Baumgartner helped lead three Mars rover missions while at the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory

by

February 08, 2017, 12:18 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/02/08/msoe-appoints-former-nasa-engineer-vice-president-of-academics/

The Milwaukee School of Engineering has appointed a former NASA engineer who oversaw three Mars rover missions as its new vice president of academics.

Dr. Eric Baumgartner.

Dr. Eric Baumgartner.

Dr. Eric Baumgartner, will oversee the college’s educational programs beginning July 15.

Baumgartner was a senior engineer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California from 1996 to 2006. He helped lead the team of engineers that successfully launched, landed and operated the Curiosity, Spirit and Opportunity rovers on Mars’ surface.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in aerospace engineering and a Ph.D. in mechanical engineering from the University of Notre Dame. He earned a master’s in aerospace engineering at the University of Cincinnati.

“Dr. Baumgartner brings a wealth of experience to MSOE,” said Dr. John Walz, president of MSOE. “His academic leadership and credentials along with years of experience in industry made him the ideal candidate for vice president of academics. I am excited to welcome Dr. Baumgartner to MSOE’s leadership team.”

Baumgartner has also taught at University of California-Los Angeles and Michigan Technological University. Since 2006, he has been Dean of the College of Engineering at Ohio Northern University.

“I am incredibly humbled and excited by the opportunity to serve as the next vice president of academics at Milwaukee School of Engineering,” Baumgartner said of his appointment. “I look forward to collaborating with the faculty and staff to continue the growth and development of the academic programs at MSOE so that both the institution and its graduates have a positive impact on the region and the nation.”

Baumgartner has won several awards, including the NASA Exceptional Achievement Medal, the Kern Entrepreneurial Engineering Network Outstanding Dean Award and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Robotics and Automation Award.

The Milwaukee School of Engineering has appointed a former NASA engineer who oversaw three Mars rover missions as its new vice president of academics.

Dr. Eric Baumgartner.

Dr. Eric Baumgartner.

Dr. Eric Baumgartner, will oversee the college’s educational programs beginning July 15.

Baumgartner was a senior engineer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California from 1996 to 2006. He helped lead the team of engineers that successfully launched, landed and operated the Curiosity, Spirit and Opportunity rovers on Mars’ surface.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in aerospace engineering and a Ph.D. in mechanical engineering from the University of Notre Dame. He earned a master’s in aerospace engineering at the University of Cincinnati.

“Dr. Baumgartner brings a wealth of experience to MSOE,” said Dr. John Walz, president of MSOE. “His academic leadership and credentials along with years of experience in industry made him the ideal candidate for vice president of academics. I am excited to welcome Dr. Baumgartner to MSOE’s leadership team.”

Baumgartner has also taught at University of California-Los Angeles and Michigan Technological University. Since 2006, he has been Dean of the College of Engineering at Ohio Northern University.

“I am incredibly humbled and excited by the opportunity to serve as the next vice president of academics at Milwaukee School of Engineering,” Baumgartner said of his appointment. “I look forward to collaborating with the faculty and staff to continue the growth and development of the academic programs at MSOE so that both the institution and its graduates have a positive impact on the region and the nation.”

Baumgartner has won several awards, including the NASA Exceptional Achievement Medal, the Kern Entrepreneurial Engineering Network Outstanding Dean Award and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Robotics and Automation Award.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

What is the most important project to revitalize West Wisconsin Avenue in downtown Milwaukee?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Crack the code

Could best practices from other cities boost Milwaukee’s startup scene?

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Home delivery pharmacy: What’s in it for you?
Home delivery pharmacy: What’s in it for you?

Savings are measurable in more than just time

by Paul Nobile

Content marketing without a plan is doomed to fail
Content marketing without a plan is doomed to fail

You wouldn't build a house with no blueprint

by Robert Wendt

Connecting with the evolving B2B customer
Connecting with the evolving B2B customer

Hint: a strong brand is more important than ever

by Dan Meyer

The expansion option
The expansion option

Part 2 in our series on managing business growth

by Jerry Schlitz

Brushing up on health care costs
Brushing up on health care costs

Dental benefits can drive decreased medical spend

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-11:00 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

"Align" Sales Workshop
C2

02/09/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

Active Shooter Awareness Program
DoubleTree By Hilton Milwaukee/Brookfield

02/14/20177:15 am-10:00 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

02/15/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

"Turbo Charge" Sales Workshop
C2

02/16/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

WCREW - Change-Making through Commercial Real Estate
Milwaukee Athletic Club, Grand Ballroom

02/23/201711:30 am-1:30 pm