Jeff Hoffman appointed to national real estate board

Will serve on advisory board of the National Association of Realtors

February 08, 2017, 10:48 AM

Milwaukee real estate broker Jeff Hoffman, a partner with Cushman & Wakefield | The Boerke Company, has been named to an advisory board for the National Association of Realtors.

Hoffman, who chairs the Commercial Association of Realtors Wisconsin, will serve on the Commercial Legislation and Regulatory Advisory Board of the National Association of Realtors.

The board is responsible for developing, communicating and advocating public policy on behalf of NAR’s 80,000 commercial members.

“This appointment is in recognition of Jeff’s extensive knowledge about commercial real estate policy,” said Tracy Johnson, CARW president and chief executive officer.  “It is also acknowledgement of the importance of Wisconsin’s commercial real estate market at the national level.”

Hoffman has been involved in commercial real estate since 2000 and joined Boerke in 2014 as a partner where he and Chad Vande Zande co-chair the Industrial Services practice. In 2016, the Hoffman and Vande Zande completed $147 million in transaction volume encompassing 3.15 million square feet of space.

The national appointment runs through February 2018.

